Villavicencio Homers, But Rodón, Fox Help Renegades Past Cyclones, 6-4

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - 2B Kevin Villavicencio reached base three times, picking up an RBI single and a solo home run. However, three-time Major League All-Star LHP Carlos Rodón and RHP Rory Fox combined to strike out 12 hitters for Hudson Valley, as the Renegades defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-4, on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Brooklyn (4-14) picked up a leadoff single against Rodón to start the game, as SS Mitch Voit reached on an infield single before swiping second base. That was the only hit the Cyclones could muster against the former third-overall pick. The left-hander twirled 4.1 innings of one-hit shutout ball, walking only one, and striking out four.

Hudson Valley (11-7) broke the ice offensively in the second. 2B Roderick Arias was plunked with a 1-2 pitch and stole second base before advancing to third on a groundout. LF Josh Moylan followed with a sacrifice fly to left to put the Renegades in front, 1-0.

With the bases empty and two out in the third, the Hudson Valley collected three-straight singles, including a run-producing knock to right-center from C Eric Genther to stretch the lead to two.

In the fourth, the Renegades capitalized on some bad breaks for the Cyclones. After Brooklyn failed to secure a foul pop between home and first, RF Wilson Rodríguez worked a walk before Moylan reached on a single that deflected off the first baseman's mitt. CF Cole Gabrielson then loaded the bases when he beat out a broken-bat single that went halfway up the third-base line.

SS Kaeden Kent promptly hit a hard line drive to first, but the ball ricocheted off the defender's mitt and trickled into foul ground. Each runner advanced 90 feet on the single to extend Hudson Valley's lead to 3-0. 3B Core Jackson added a sacrifice fly to provide the 'Gades a 4-0 cushion.

Hudson Valley continued to add to its lead in the fifth. Arias drew a one-out walk, scooted to second on a passed ball, and then crossed home on a knock to right by Moylan.

The Cyclones started to chip away in the sixth. RF John Bay stung a single through the right side of the infield and advanced to second on a groundout. With two out, C Ronald Hernandez sliced a double to the base of the right-center field fence to score Bay and put Brooklyn on the board, 5-1.

In the seventh, the 'Clones climbed a bit closer. 1B Yohairo Cuevas poked a single to left, swiped second, and scampered to the dish on a single to center from Villavicencio.

After Villavicencio stole second and moved over to third on a groundout, CF Heriberto Rincón hit a ground ball that deflected off the pitcher's bare right hand and rolled towards short. Kent had no play after retrieving the ball, as the 20-year-old chased in a run on the infield hit to yank the Cyclones within two, 5-3.

However, Hudson Valley snatched a key insurance back in the eighth. Rodríguez scalded a two-out triple off the left-center field fence before Moylan parachuted a ball into shallow center field. The floater landed just past the outstretched glove of a diving Rincón for a knock. Rodríguez scored from third, but Moylan was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double, providing the Renegades a three-run edge, 6-3.

Villavicencio provided some life for Brooklyn's offense in the ninth. Leading off the inning, the Santa Rosalía, Mexico, native hit a towering fly ball to deep left field that sailed over the fence and past the leaping try of Moylan for a solo home run. Villavicencio's second blast of the season made it a two-run affair again, 6-4.

That was as close as Brooklyn would get, as Fox (1-1) induced a pair of fly outs and ground out to short to secure his first professional victory and Hudson Valley's 6-4 win.

The 22-year-old tossed 4.2 innings in relief of Rodón for the Renegades, yielding four runs on six hits. Fox issued only one walk and punched out eight en route to the triumph.

RHP Irving Cota (1-1) suffered his first loss of the campaign in his second start for the Cyclones. The 22-year-old was charged with his first two runs of the season, after working 12.0-straight scoreless innings, on four hits in 3.0 innings. Cota did not issue a walk and whiffed two.

The Cyclones will try to snap their five-game slide on Saturday evening. RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-1, 9.90) is scheduled to make the start for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is slated to counter with the New York Yankees' No. 22 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Sean Paul Liñan (0-2, 3.72). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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