Hot Rods and BlueClaws Rained out Friday, Doubleheader Saturday
Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The originally scheduled matchup on Friday between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Saturday will consist of two, seven-inning games with first pitch at 4:05 PM CT. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
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