Renegades Extend Win Streak to Five

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades won their fifth-straight game on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park, 6-4 over the Brooklyn Cyclones, behind MLB rehabber Carlos Rodon.

A crowd of 3,728 attended the game, following up an April Heritage Financial park record crowd of 4,712 that attended last night's game.

Three-time All Star Carlos Rodon made his first rehab start of the season with the Renegades.

The Renegades extended their winning streak to five straight games, their longest of the season.

Hudson Valley improved to 6-0 this season against Brooklyn.

Renegades pitching surpassed double-digit strikeouts tonight for the first time this series. The Renegades' three-game streak of fewer than 10 strikeouts was their longest of the season.

The Renegades won their fourth straight home game and improved to 5-5 at Heritage Financial Park this season after beginning the year 1-5.

LHP Carlos Rodon (4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) made his first start of the year as part of his MLB rehab assignment, and his second start with the Renegades.

Rodon faced the minimum in two innings, and he faced one over the minimum in his other two full innings.

Friday night was Rodon's second career appearance with the Renegades, also having made a start on a Major League rehab assignment on July 1, 2023 vs Wilmington.

In his two appearances with Hudson Valley, Rodon has 8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 K.

RHP Rory Fox (4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) picked up the win piggybacking on Rodon's start.

Fox's 9 strikeouts are a season-high in an appearance this season.

Fox struck out the first three batters he faced, and he struck out the side in the top of the eighth.

Fox walked only one batter for a second-straight appearance.

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, RBI) has RBIs in three of four games this series and has nine total in four games in the series.

Kent is working a six-game hit-streak and a nine-game on-base streak. During his hitting streak, Kent is 10-for-27 (.370) with 9 RBIs.

Friday was the first time in the series that Kent did not also score a run.

LF Josh Moylan (3-for-3, R, 3 RBI) collected his second three-hit game of the season. He is 4-for-7 against the Cyclones in two games played this week.

Moylan has multi-hit performances in two of his last three, and he's working a season-long three-game hitting streak. Moylan is 7-for-12 (.583) over that stretch.

Tonight was Moylan's second three-RBI game of the season, and his second in three games. Moylan has seven RBIs over the last three games.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4) has hits in three straight games, and is hitting .429 over the stretch (6-for-14).

West is hitting .333 (9-for-27) against the Brooklyn Cyclones this season.

West has not struck out in three-straight games, his longest streak of the season.

3B Core Jackson (3-for-3, 2B, 3B, R) extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Tonight was Jackson's first multi-hit performance since game two of the season at Brooklyn.

Jackson got his fifth and sixth extra-base hits of the season, and his first triple of the year.

C Eric Genther (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 16 straight games, and 23 straight going back to the end of the 2025 season with Single-A Tampa.

CF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, BB, K) is hitting .333 this season through nine games played.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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