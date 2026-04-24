Day Homers Twice But Claws Fall 12-5 at Bowling Green

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Brady Day hit two home runs for the BlueClaws but it wasn't enough as Bowling Green plated 12 runs in a 12-7 win over Jersey Shore.

The Hot Rods have taken the first three games of their series with the BlueClaws, handing Jersey Shore their first three game losing streak of the season.

Day's first home run came leading off the game. He came back up in the second inning, this time with the BlueClaws down 3-2, and homered again. His two home runs in two innings matched his home run total from all of last year.

Bowling Green, however, tied the game at four in the bottom of the second and took the lead in the third on a solo home run by Connor Hujsak.

The Hot Rods kept going, adding runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Theo Gillen and Emilien Pitre.

After the BlueClaws got a run in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-5, Bowling Green scored four more times in the bottom of the inning. Tom Poole, who homered twice yesterday, homered again. Gillen had an RBI triple and another run scored on a passed ball.

Jersey Shore starter Luke Gabrysh gave up seven runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings and took the loss. Jaydenn Estanista gave up the next four runs over 1.1 innings of relief.

Gillen and Pitre both had three hits for the Hot Rods.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:35 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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