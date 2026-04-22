Hot Rods 5-Run Third Inning Sinks Claws on Wednesday

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Bowling Green scored five times in the third inning and topped the BlueClaws 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods (11-6) have now taken the first two games of their series from Jersey Shore (9-7).

Trailing 1-0, the BlueClaws tied the game in the third on a groundout by John Spikerman. He brought in Joel Dragoo, who had walked with one out.

Bowling Green, then, took the lead with a five run, three-home run third inning off BlueClaws starter Ryan Degges. Nathan Flewelling's fifth home run of the year led off the inning. Tom Poole hit a three run shot, his second of the year. JD Gonzalez followed with his first of the season.

Degges (0-1) came out after the third inning, having allowed six runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks. Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill (2-0) earned the win, allowing four runs, two earned, in six innings of work.

Brock Vradenburg and Brady Day singled home runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the lead to 6-3.

Poole, however, hit his second home run of the game in the fifth off reliever Brandon Beckel.

Brock Vradenburg, Brady Day, and Luke Davis each had two hits in the loss for Jersey Shore.

Beckel gave up one run in 3.1 innings for the BlueClaws, and Danyony Pulido threw two scoreless innings in relief.

The teams continue their series on Thursday at 6:35 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







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