Winston-Salem's Big Fourth Inning Downs Burgers Wednesday

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub-City (7-9) offense teed off early, but a Winston-Salem (12-5) tidal wave enabled the Dash to take game two of the series, 8-4. A seven-run top of the fourth tilted the scales in favor of the visitors.

Arturo Disla continued his torrid stretch, launching a two-run blast in the first which scored Gleider Figuereo. After two homers and five hits yesterday, Disla now has 15 total bases in the series. Maxton Martin clubbed his first homer of the season in the third, a 377-foot rope into the Hub City bullpen beyond right field which plated Paxton Kling.

With a 4-0 lead, Hub City continued to pressure Dylan Cumming (W, 2-1) in the bottom of the third, but the Winston-Salem right-hander stranded two runners aboard. His offense came to life in the top of the fourth after Enrique Segura contained the bats for three innings. Caleb Bonemer hit a leadoff homer off Segura, then a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly cut the 'Burgers' advantage in half.

Hub City went to Luke Savage (L, 0-1) out of the bullpen after the first out. Savage induced a groundout, then after a walk, Winston-Salem nine-hole hitter T.J. McCants knocked an RBI single. Left fielder Ely Brown followed McCants with a two-RBI single, and Dash catcher Boston Smith delivered the dagger, a two-run home run which cleared the scoreboard in right-center field. Savage finally completed the 11-batter, seven-run fourth with a strikeout.

Brock Porter took the mound for the Spartanburgers in the top of the fifth. The right-hander battled through four walks and three hits, only allowing one run. All the seven outs Porter recorded came on swinging strikeouts. Cole Stasio delivered 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Porter before Jesus Gamez tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

After Cumming finished the fifth, the 'Burgers' bats were quiet the rest of the way, silenced by three Dash bullpen arms. Luke Bell (S, 1) got the final two outs of the game with the potential tying run on deck.

The Spartanburgers try for their first win of the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City turns to RHP J'Briell Easley (0-0, 3.60 ERA) to face Winston-Salem RHP Dylan McDaniel (0-1, 4.00 ERA). Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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