Jackson Delivers in the Ninth as Drive Erase Deficit, Beat Asheville in 10

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Greenville Drive erased a five-run deficit with a stunning two-out rally in the ninth, then survived the 10th inning to beat the Asheville Tourists 11-10 on Wednesday night at HomeTrust Park, stretching their winning streak to five games.

Greenville, now 8-9, looked finished when it entered the ninth trailing 9-4, but the Drive delivered their biggest comeback of the season in Game 2 of the six-game series.

Isaiah Jackson supplied the decisive blow in regulation, launching a two-out grand slam to right field off Asheville reliever Jose Serrano to tie the game at 9-all. The blast, Jackson's second homer of the season, capped a five-run inning and finished a huge night for the center fielder, who drove in five runs.

The Drive then pulled ahead in the 10th. After Freili Encarnacion began the inning as the automatic runner at second and Adonys Guzman was hit by a pitch, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Justin Gonzales followed by ripping a two-run double down the left-field line off Francisco Frias, scoring Encarnacion and Guzman for an 11-9 lead.

Asheville answered with its automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th, getting within 11-10 on Jason Schiavone's RBI groundout, but P.J. Labriola retired Chase Call on a grounder to third to end it and secure the win.

The comeback spoiled a strong start for Asheville, which jumped in front immediately and kept pressure on Greenville most of the night.

The Tourists grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Ethan Frey singled home Justin Thomas Jr., who had doubled to open the inning.

Asheville added another run in the second without a hit, using two walks and Caden Powell's RBI groundout to make it 2-0. In the third, Frey's second stolen base of the night helped set up another run, and Max Holy's groundout pushed the lead to 3-0.

Greenville finally broke through in the fourth. Yoeilin Cespedes doubled and scored on Gerardo Rodriguez's RBI double to left-center, trimming the deficit to 3-1. But Asheville answered again in the bottom half, chasing Drive starter Luis Cohen after back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. Joey Gartrell entered and limited the damage, though two runs scored on groundouts by Alejandro Nunez and Frey, extending the Tourists' lead to 5-1.

The Drive chipped away in the sixth. Henry Godbout singled, Cespedes doubled him to third, and Rodriguez brought home a run with a groundout. Jackson then punched a single through the right side to score Cespedes and cut Asheville's advantage to 5-3.

Asheville widened the margin again in the seventh. After a hit batter and a walk, Zach Daudet reached on a fielder's choice that turned costly when a fielding error allowed Call to score. Rosario followed with an RBI single to make it 7-3.

Encarnacion kept Greenville within striking distance in the eighth, drilling a two-out solo homer to left to make it 7-4, but Asheville appeared to answer for good in the bottom half. Nunez singled, Schiavone followed with another hit, and Call tripled to right to drive in two more runs for a 9-4 lead.

Instead, the Drive's offense saved its loudest inning for the ninth.

Natanael Yuten grounded out to start the inning, but Gonzales singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Godbout grounded out, sending Gonzales to third, and Cespedes brought him home with a single up the middle. Rodriguez followed with a single, Winnay walked to load the bases, and Jackson crushed Serrano's 0-1 pitch to right field for the tying grand slam.

Greenville finished with 14 hits. Gonzales went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a walk. Cespedes went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Rodriguez added two hits and two RBIs, while Encarnacion homered and scored twice.

Jackson finished 2 for 5 with five RBIs, with all five coming with two outs.

Asheville collected 12 hits in the loss, led by Rosario's 3-for-5 night and Call's two extra-base hits and two RBIs. Frey scored twice and drove in two, while Thomas reached base three times and scored once.

Cohen allowed five runs in three-plus innings for Greenville. Gartrell helped steady the game with 3 1/3 innings of relief, though Asheville still extended its lead late against Jay Allmer. Labriola earned the win after recording the final out of the ninth and working the 10th.

Serrano was charged with a blown save and absorbed most of Greenville's late damage, allowing seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. Frias took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead runs in the 10th.

The Drive will carry their five-game winning streak into Game 3 of the series Thursday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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