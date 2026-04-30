Cespedes' Two-Homer Night, Encarnacion's Walk-Off RBI Lift Drive Past Hub City in 10 Innings

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Yoeilin Cespedes delivered the swing Greenville needed in the 10th inning. Freili Encarnacion finished the job two batters later.

Cespedes launched a game-tying two-run homer to right field on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th, and Encarnacion followed with a two-out fielder's choice that scored Gerardo Rodriguez from third as the Greenville Drive rallied past the Hub City Spartanburgers 8-7 on Wednesday night at Fluor Field at the West End.

The Drive (13-10) won despite surrendering a two-run lead in the ninth and falling behind by two again in the 10th. Greenville finished with 13 hits, four home runs and another late-inning answer to take the second game of the six-game series from Hub City (9-13).

Cespedes led the charge, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Encarnacion and Adonys Guzman each homered in the second inning, while Jack Winnay added two hits, including an RBI double. Justin Gonzales also finished with three hits from the leadoff spot.

Hub City grabbed a 7-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Malcolm Moore hit a two-run homer to right off Matt McShane, scoring automatic runner Maxton Martin. McShane recovered to retire Gleider Figuereo on a flyout, allowed a two-out single to Yeison Morrobel, then struck out Rafe Perich to strand the runner and keep Greenville within two.

The Drive needed only one pitch in the bottom half to erase the deficit.

With Henry Godbout beginning the inning at second, Cespedes jumped on the first offering from Luke Savage and sent it over the right-field wall for his second homer of the night and sixth of the season, tying the game 7-7. Rodriguez followed with a single to right-center, and Winnay singled to center to put runners at first and second.

After Isaiah Jackson flied out to right, Rodriguez advanced to third. Encarnacion then hit a grounder back toward the mound. Savage threw to second for the force on Winnay, but Rodriguez broke home and scored the winning run with two outs.

McShane (1-0) earned the win despite allowing two runs, one earned, in the 10th. Savage (0-2) took the loss after giving up three runs, two earned, over 2 2/3 innings.

Greenville's late rally came after Hub City forced extra innings in the ninth. Trailing 5-3, Perich walked to open the inning and Luke Hanson followed with a two-run homer to right off Danny Kirwin, tying the game at 5-5. Kirwin settled in from there, retiring the next three hitters, including a called strikeout of Martin to end the inning.

The Drive had built their lead with power and timely pressure.

Hub City struck first in the second inning against Greenville starter Ben Hansen. Moore drew a one-out walk, Morrobel singled to left-center and Perich lined a two-run double to right, giving the Spartanburgers a 2-0 lead.

Greenville answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. Encarnacion hit a solo homer to left-center on a 1-2 pitch from Dalton Pence, and Guzman followed two batters later with a solo shot to center, tying the game 2-2.

Cespedes put the Drive in front in the third, attacking the first pitch from Pence and driving it to left-center for a solo homer and a 3-2 Greenville lead.

Hub City tied it in the fourth against Alex Bouchard. Moore doubled up the middle, moved to third on Morrobel's groundout and scored when Perich singled through the right side, making it 3-3.

Bouchard then stabilized the game for Greenville. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings in relief of Hansen, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He stranded runners in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh, and helped bridge the game into the late innings.

Greenville reclaimed the lead in the sixth against Joey Danielson. Rodriguez opened the inning with a single through the left side before Winnay drove a double to left-center, scoring Rodriguez for a 4-3 lead. Jackson then reached on a fielding error by first baseman Arturo Disla, and a second error on the play allowed Winnay to score, stretching the Drive advantage to 5-3.

The Spartanburgers threatened again in the eighth when Paxton Kling reached on an error and moved to third on Moore's flyout. Kirwin entered for Bouchard and walked Figuereo, but Morrobel grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and preserve Greenville's two-run lead.

Hub City finished 3 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Perich drove in three runs, while Hanson and Moore each homered and drove in two.

Greenville went just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position but made up for it with four home runs and a decisive final sequence in the 10th. The Drive improved to 13-10 with the win and continued their strong homestand in front of 3,285 fans at Fluor Field.

The six-game series continues Thursday night in Greenville.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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