Missed Chances Cost Drive in 6-2 Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive had traffic all night Thursday at Fluor Field at the West End. The big swing never came. Greenville went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners as the Hub City Spartanburgers beat the Drive 6-2 in the third game of the six-game series. Hub City improved to 10-13, while Greenville fell to 13-11.

The Drive, who won the first two games of the series, finished with five hits, five walks and three hit batters but scored their only runs on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk.

Hub City struck first in the opening inning. Arturo Disla walked, moved to third on Rafe Perich's single to right-center and scored on a balk to give the Spartanburgers a 1-0 lead.

Greenville answered immediately in the bottom half. Justin Gonzales walked to open the inning, and Yoeilin Cespedes followed with a double to left. Gerardo Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Gonzales and tying the game at 1.

The Spartanburgers took control in the second. Quincy Scott and Carter Garate drew back-to-back walks before Luke Hanson jumped on the first pitch he saw from Kyson Witherspoon and sent a three-run homer to center field. Hanson's second homer of the season put Hub City in front 4-1.

Greenville cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third after Gonzales was hit by a pitch, Cespedes singled and Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Jack Winnay drew a two-out walk to force in Gonzales, but Mason White lined out to center to leave the bases loaded.

That became the theme of the night for the Drive. Greenville put two aboard with nobody out in the fifth after Gonzales singled and Henry Godbout was hit by a pitch, but Hub City reliever Brock Porter escaped with a strikeout, a foul popout and a flyout. In the seventh, Gonzales was hit by a pitch again and Godbout singled to left-center, with both runners moving up on a fielding error by Maxton Martin, but the Drive came away empty. In the eighth, Winnay and Yophery Rodriguez reached with one out, but Cole Stasio entered and ended the threat.

Hub City added to its lead in the fifth when Perich homered to right off Steven Brooks, his first of the season, making it 5-2. The Spartanburgers pushed across their final run in the seventh when Perich reached on a force out, Paxton Kling walked and Ben Hartl singled to center to score Perich.

Gonzales led Greenville's offense, reaching base in all five plate appearances. He went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs, a walk and two hit-by-pitches. Cespedes finished 2-for-5 with his 11th double of the season, and Godbout added Greenville's other hit.

Witherspoon took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and five walks over 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out six but had to navigate traffic throughout his outing. Brooks followed with 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three. Jay Allmer worked the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks.

Greenville's defense helped limit further damage. Rodriguez threw out Kling twice on the bases, and the Drive turned two double plays, including a Cespedes-to-White-to-Antonio Anderson turn in the sixth and a White-to-Cespedes-to-Anderson turn in the ninth.

Hub City managed just five hits but worked 10 walks and hit two home runs. Hanson drove in three, Perich scored twice and Hartl added a run-scoring single.

Porter earned the win with 3 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two. Stasio recorded the final five outs without allowing a run.

The six-game series continues Friday at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.