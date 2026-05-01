Cota Quiets Frederick Bats

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 5.0 shutout frames from RHP Irving Cota, the Cyclones snapped their brief three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over Frederick on Thursday night. The contest aired on SNY, the television home of the New York Mets.

Cota lowered his ERA on the year to a miniscule 0.96. The right-hander gave up just two hits, struck out three and walked two.

Beyond Cota, RHP Cristofer Gomez and RHP Dakota Hawkins were both effective out of the 'pen. Gomez allowed just one run over two frames, while Hawkins held Frederick scoreless in the 8th and 9th.

SS Antonio Jimenez manufactured the winning run on the bases in the 8th inning for the 'Clones, stealing home to put Brooklyn in front, 2-1.

Brooklyn's defense was particularly sharp in the victory as well. CF John Bay made a pair of diving catches in center field, both of which came in the 5th. Additionally, the Cyclones infield made a pair impressive plays in the infield as Frederick ran themselves into outs. Both a 6-5-4 pickle in the 4th combined with a 6-5 putout in the 9th proved to be difference makers in the one-run contest.

The teams traded zeroes all the way through the first five innings. In the 6th, Frederick hopped out in front on a sac fly from 3B Wehiwa Aloy. He plated 1B Ike Irish, who reached on a walk to begin the frame.

Brooklyn plated runs in consecutive frames in both the 7th and 8th. In the 7th, 2B Kevin Villavicencio pulled Brooklyn even with his second double of the night, a flare to left center field plating C Daiverson Gutierrez.

One inning later, Jimenez went to work. After the UCF product led off the frame with a base hit, he'd advance to 2nd on a wild pitch. On a routine 5-3 groundout, Jimenez aggressively took off for third, and advanced safely as the throw across the diamond from first was a tad late.

With Hernandez at the plate, Frederick tried to snap-throw to 3rd and catch Jimenez who strayed away from the bag. Recognizing he'd be out at 3rd, Jimenez booked it home and beat the throw there to put Brooklyn in front. Hawkins faced the minimum three batters in the 9th, as the game ended on a 2-4 caught stealing when C Ryan Stafford overslid the bag at 2nd base.

Brooklyn and Frederick return to play on Friday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. RHP Jonathan Jimenez takes the ball for the 'Clones. He'll be opposed by RHP Twine Palmer (1-1, 4.40 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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