Bowling Green Offense Falls Quiet in 2-0 Loss to Rome

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Jose Urbina allowed one unearned run over 4.2 innings, while Emilien Pitre recorded his third multi-hit performance of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-9) fell to the Rome Emperors (13-11) by a score of 2-0 on Thursday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Rome plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning against Bowling Green starter Jose Urbina. Colin Burgess reached on a Narciso Polanco error, and Hayden Friese singled, putting runners on first and second. Eric Hartman hit a base hit to right, scoring Burgess, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

Another run came around to score for the Emperors in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Andrew Lindsey. Cody Miller led off with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and stole third base. Logan Braunschweig beat out an infield single, driving in Miller, increasing the Rome lead to 2-0.

Neither team scored the rest of the way with both bullpens holding the score, ending the night in a 2-0 Rome victory.

Cade Kuehler (1-1) picked up the win, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while walking four and striking out two. Urbina (0-3) was given the loss, surrendering one unearned run over 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits while striking out two. Isaac Gallegos (1) earned his first save of the season, pitching 1.0 perfect inning with three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Anderson Brito (2-1, 3.68) against Rome RHP Colin Daniel (1-1, 5.40).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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