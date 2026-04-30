Renegades Withstand Jersey Shore in 11

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a 5-4 win in 11 innings against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades have now won eight of their last nine games, and are 11-3 in their last 14 contests.

The win was the Renegades' second extra-innings win of the season. They are now 2-1 in extra-inning games.

Hudson Valley is now 3-0 in one-run games this year, and has a 7-2 record in games decided by two-or- fewer runs.

The Renegades improved their road record to 8-2 on the season.

Jersey Shore starting pitcher Michael Mercado was on a Minor League rehab assignment from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and pitched in 11 games with Hudson Valley in 2018 when he was in the Rays organization.

RHP Luis Serna (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K) struck out six across 5.2 innings while throwing a season-high 95 pitches in picking up the win.

Both hits allowed by Serna were two-out singles in the second inning.

Serna finished his start by retiring the final seven batters he faced, and 10 of the final 11.

It was Serna's second start of the season with at least 5.0 IP and 0 runs allowed (also 4/9 vs Wilmington).

DH Eric Genther (1-for-4, R, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 20 games in 2026, and 27 games going back to 2025 combined with Single-A Tampa.

Genther was hit by a pitch for the MiLB-leading 10th time in 2026 when he was plunked by Dayony Pulido in the top of the 11th.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, RBI, BB) had a bases loaded walk in the 11th to push across what would end up being the winning run.

Arias has 3 RBIs in the first two games of the series.

2B Kaeden Kent (0-for-5) saw both his eight game hitting streak and 11-game on-base streak come to an end on Wednesday night o

During the hitting streak, Kent went 16-for-38 (.421) at the plate with 3 HR and 15 RBIs.

Kent has five multi-hit performances in his last eight games, and has scored a run in six of his last eight games.

Kent has four multi-RBI games in his last eight games.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-5, 2B, RBI) had and RBI double in the fourth inning.

Moylan is the Renegades all-time franchise leader in hits (178), doubles (42), and RBIs (102).

RHP Brandon Decker (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) did not allow a run in his first true bullpen outing of the season.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K) blew a save in the ninth and allowed the tying run to score on a Jose Colmenares RBI single.

LF Cole Gabrielson (0-1,1 R) entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth and threw out Brady Day at the plate to end the ninth inning with the would-be winning run.

Gabrielson leads the team with two outfield assists this year, both with runners out at home plate.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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