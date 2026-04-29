Renegades Fight off Jersey Shore

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fought off the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a 9-5 win on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades have now won seven of their last eight games, and are 10-3 in their last 13 contests.

The Renegades' 7-8-9 hitters in the lineup (Camden Troyer, Josue Gonzalez and Cole Gabrielson) combined to score six runs.

Hudson Valley improved its road record to 7-2 on the season, and is 3-0 on the day-of travel.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters in 3.0 innings in his first start of the 2026 season.

Cunningham began the season on the 7-day Injured List and was reinstated to the Renegades active roster on Monday.

Cunningham appeared in 12 games (11 starts) with the Renegades in 2025, going 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

2B Kaeden Kent (2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, SB) picked up his third straight two-hit game with a single and a home run.

Kent is working an eight-game hitting-streak and a 11-game on-base streak. During his hitting streak, Kent is 16-for-38 (.421) with 3 HR and 15 RBIs.

Kent has five multi-hit performances in his last seven games, and has scored a run in six of his last seven games.

Kent has four multi-RBI games in his last seven games.

Kent's steal was his seventh of the season in 20 games, which matches his total in 135 games in college at Texas A&M from 2023-25.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-5, R, 3B) extended his on-base streak to 19 games in 2026, and 26 games going back to 2025 combined with Single-A Tampa.

After reaching base in his final plate appearance in both games of Sunday's doubleheader against Brooklyn, Genther extended his streak with a triple in his first at-bat on Tuesday.

C Josue Gonzalez (2-4, R, 2B, RBI) grabbed his sixth extra-base hit of the season with an RBI double in the second.

Gonzalez has more extra-base hits (six) than he does singles (three) this season.

Gonzalez collected his second multi-hit game of the season with a seventh inning single.

RHP Thomas Balboni, Jr. (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) made his 2026 Renegades debut after beginning the season on the 7-day Injured List.

Balboni missed the entire 2025 season on the Renegades Full-Season Injured List.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-3, 2 RBI, HBP) drove in two runs and had a hit in five plate appearances.

RHP Chris Veach (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) picked up his second win of the year in relief.

Veach has thrown 8.2 scoreless innings across eight appearances to begin the year.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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