Day, Mathison Homer, But Claws Fall 9-5 on Tuesday

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley scored three times in the seventh and three more in the eighth and topped the BlueClaws 9-5 on Tuesday night from ShoreTown Ballpark. Brady Day and Carter Mathison both homered for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws have dropped six of their last seven to fall to 10-11 and under .500 for the first time this year. Hudson Valley improved to 13-8 on the year.

Hudson Valley got on the board with two runs - one on a SAC fly from Roderick Arias, and one on a double by Josue Gonzalez - to take a 2-0 lead in the second off Mavis Graves.

Brock Vradenburg got the BlueClaws on the board with an RBI double in the second inning before an infield single from Arias pushed the lead to 3-1.

Brady Day hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning. Day hit two home runs last year with Clearwater but has four already this year, all since Thursday. Carter Mathison then tied the game with a home run of his own in the fifth.

Hudson Valley scored three runs off Jake Eddington in the top of the seventh, with the help of two walks, to go up 6-3. Jersey Shore got an RBI groundout from Trent Farquhar and single from Devin Saltiban to cut it back to 6-5.

That lead, however, got away from the BlueClaws again. After two walks, Kaeden Kent hit a two run home run off Luis Avila and put the Renegades up 9-5. It was Kent's third home run of the season.

Kent finished with two hits and four RBIs in the win. Josue Gonzalez also had two hits for Hudson Valley.

Five BlueClaws had one hit a piece. Mathison scored twice for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Ryan Degges starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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