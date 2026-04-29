Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hello, Old Friends.... The Rome Emperors are the first repeat opponent for the Hot Rods this season. The two teams met up at Bowling Green Ballpark for the first six-game home series of the season with the Hot Rods taking four of the six games. During the series, Theo Gillen became the first award winner for Bowling Green in 2026, earning SAL Player of the Week. The Rays No. 1 prospect hit .412 (7-for-17) during the matchup, collecting a double, four homers, and eight RBI over the series.

Visiting the Poole.... Outfielder Tom Poole showcased his skills in the last series against Jersey Shore. Over five games played, Poole hit .357 (5-for-14) with a double, three home runs, and 6 RBI. With two homers in the Wednesday matchup, Poole became the third Hot Rods hitter to log a

multi-homer game in 2026, joining Theo Gillen and Connor Hujsak.

Pitre's Pace.... Infielder Emilien Pitre had a breakout series last week against Jersey Shore. While facing the BlueClaws, Pitre went 6-for-18 (.333) while driving in two runs. He collected his first two multi-hit performances in the series, including a 3-for-5 performance last Thursday. During the series, Pitre increased his batting average from .136 to .194 while knocking in his 10th run of the season.

Starting Strong.... Gary Gill Hill gets the series opening nod against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday. In his last outing, Gill Hill became the first Hot Rods pitcher in 2026 to go 6.0 or more innings. He finished his day with 6.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits. Gill Hill has tossed at least 5.0 innings in each of his first four starts this season.

Saving The Day.... The Hot Rods lead Minor League Baseball with 12 saves in 13 save opportunities this season, ahead of Triple-A's Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds (10). Kmatz leads the South Atlantic League with four saves, Russell is second with three saves. At the High-A

level, the Hot Rods hold a four save lead over the next team, leading the Eugene Emeralds of the North West League.

Yo, Adrian!.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games. The infielder is hitting .262, making his way on base with 16 hits and six walks during that time frame. Santana is two games off the longest active on-base streak in the SAL, trailing Winston-Salem's Colby Shelton and Hudson Valley's Eric Genther with 18-game on-base streaks.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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