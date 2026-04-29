Frederick Wins Initial Matchup wtih Cyclones

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In the first ever meeting between the Cyclones and the South Atlantic League, Brooklyn fell to the newest members of the South Atlantic League, 6-2, on Tuesday night. RHP Noah Hall suffered the defeat for the 'Clones. The 2023 7th rounder allowed four runs, all earned, over 4.2 frames of work.

In the loss, Brooklyn was just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Cyclones were held in check to just four hits on the night.

Meanwhile for Frederick, four different Keys players notched multi-hit days for the Orioles affiliate, led by three hit days from RF Ike Irish, 1B Victor Figueroa and C Colin Tuft, who finished a double shy of the cycle.

RHP Juan Rojas recorded the win for Frederick, tossing 3.0 scoreless, hitless frames during the middle innings.

Despite the loss, Brooklyn scratched across the game's first run right from the jump. With the bases loaded and one out, DH Ronald Hernandez skied a sac fly to right field. Still, the 'Clones couldn't scratch across anything further as a flyout ended the inning.

Frederick would pull even a few frames later in the 3rd, courtesy of a sacrifice fly of their own. After a couple of singles put men on the corners with one away, CF Nate George put a fly ball to the outfield to tie the game at 1-1.

Frederick would break the game open with a crooked number in the 5th. Irish began the frame with a base hit. He proceeded to steal 2nd base, and would take third on a throwing error by C Daiverson Gutierrez. Figueroa drove him in on an RBI single. From there, Hall would pick up a strikeout before walking LF Braylin Tavera. That prompted a call to the bullpen, as RHP Garrett Stratton came on in relief Hall.

However, the first batter Stratton faced, Tuft, launched a three-run blast to put Frederick up 5-1.

The Keys tacked on another in the 7th, when Tuft notched an RBI triple to tack on some insurance. Tuft would finish his night with four RBI, three hits, and a double shy of the cycle.

The 'Clones did get one back in the 8th. After SS Antonio Jimenez started the frame with a line drive single, he stole 2nd base and scored on an RBI base knock from Gutierrez.

Brooklyn and Frederick return to action with an earlier first pitch on Wednesday, slated for 4:00 p.m. The Cyclones will send RHP Joel Diaz (0-3, 8.36 ERA) to the mound. He'll be opposed by Frederick's RHP JT Quinn (1-0, 3.44 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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