Dash Sweep Doubleheader Behind Pitching and Power

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (14-7) showcased two different winning formulas, sweeping a doubleheader from the Hub City Spartanburgers (9-11) with a 6-0 shutout in game one and a 13-1 rout in game two at Fifth Third Park.

In the opener, the Dash leaned on pitching and timely power to control the game from start to finish.

George Wolkow opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second, and Boston Smith added another in the fifth to make it 2-0. Winston-Salem broke the game open in the sixth, plating four runs behind RBI hits from Wolkow and Ryan Burrowes, along with a run-scoring forceout.

From there, the Dash pitching staff took over. Winston-Salem held Hub City scoreless, stranding multiple runners and preserving the shutout behind a strong bullpen effort. Grant Umberger (3-2) earned the win.

Game two told a very different story.

Winston-Salem wasted no time jumping on the Spartanburgers, scoring four runs in the first inning behind RBI singles from Burrowes and Grant Magill. The Dash kept the pressure on in the third and fifth innings, building the lead to 11-1 with a steady mix of hits, walks, and productive outs.

By the sixth, the game was out of reach. Alex Ungar capped the scoring with a two-run home run as Winston-Salem cruised to a 13-1 victory.

After allowing an early unearned run, the Dash pitching staff again settled in, holding Hub City scoreless over the final six innings to secure the sweep. Frankeli Arias (1-0) picked up the win in game two.

Winston-Salem combined dominant pitching with explosive offense across the doubleheader, controlling both games in different ways to complete the sweep.

The Dash will look to carry that momentum into their next series when they return home and host the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday, April 28th.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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