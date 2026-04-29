Keys Take Series Opener over Cyclones Tuesday Night

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys earned a series opening victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), winning by a score of 6-2 at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

Led by a four-run top of the fifth inning, the Keys used four RBIs from catcher Colin Tuft to lead from the fifth inning on, as the win propelled the Keys to an 11-10 record through the first 21 games of the season.

Brooklyn struck first on an RBI sacrifice fly to right field, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead through one inning of play in the series opener.

After both sides went scoreless in the second, the Keys tied the game at one apiece in the top of the third on an RBI sacrifice fly from the Orioles top-ranked prospect Nate George, evening the score approaching the fourth in Coney Island.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, the Keys put home four runs in the top of the fifth courtesy of an RBI single from Victor Figueroa and a three-run homer from Colin Tuft, handing Frederick a 5-1 lead entering the sixth at Maimonides Park.

Juan Rojas threw a scoreless bottom of the sixth of relief to keep the Cyclones off the board, setting the stage for Tuft in the top of the seventh, who delivered an RBI triple down the line in right to give the visitors in Frederick a 5-1 lead going into the eighth Tuesday night.

The Cyclones got one run back in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single, but three strikeouts from Chandler Marsh kept Frederick out in front 6-2 heading into the ninth in Brooklyn.

Jacob Cravey pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to slam the door shut, as Frederick picked up the series opening win in Brooklyn Tuesday night by a score of 6-2.

The Keys and Cyclones meet for the second time in as many days Wednesday afternoon with first pitch for game two of six set for 4:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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