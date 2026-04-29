Gill Hill Shines, Mateo Homers in 8-4 Win in Rome

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Gary Gill Hill allowed one unearned run over 6.0 sparkling innings, while Angel Mateo launched a three-run homer, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-7) to an 8-4 win over the Rome Emperors (11-11) in the series opener on Tuesday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Bowling Green brought in the first run in the top of the second inning against Rome starter Cam Caminiti. Connor Husjak reached second base on a two-base error by Rome third baseman Cody Miller. He advanced to third on a ground out from Narciso Polanco, and scored on another groundout from Tony Santa Maria, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the top of the fourth against Caminiti. Husjak and Polanco hit back-to-back singles with one out and executed a double steal to put runners on second and third. Santa Maria drove in Hujsak with a base hit, and J.D. Gonzalez scored Polanco on a sacrifice fly, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 3-0.

Rome brought in their first run in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. John Gil reached on a single and advanced to second on a Mateo error. Dixon Williams reached on an Emilien Pitre error, allowing Gil to score, making it a 3-1 game.

Two more runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth with Caminiti still on the bump. Adrian Santana bunted for a single, and Theo Gillen lined a single to right, putting runners on the corners. Nathan Flewelling drove in Santana with a sacrifice fly, and Gillen scored on a Caminiti balk, handing the Hot Rods a 5-1 advantage.

Bowling Green kept pace with three more runs in the top of the sixth against Rome reliever Trent Buchanan. Polanco singled and Santa Maria walked, chasing Caminiti out of the game. One out later, Mateo launched a three-run homer to left, placing the score at 8-1.

The Emperors plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Junior William. Isaiah Drake doubled, while Gil and Dixon Williams walked, loading the bases. Miller brought in two runs on a base hit, and Mason Guerra singled home another run, making it 8-4.

Noah Beal entered and closed out Rome the rest of the way, locking up an 8-4, series-opening victory for Bowling Green.

Gill Hill (3-0) earned the win, allowing one unearned run one three hits over 6.0 innings while striking out seven. Caminiti (1-1) was given the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, walking two and striking out six. Beal (3) was awarded the save after 1.1 perfect innings with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with an 11:00 AM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 5.93) against Rome RHP Cedric De Grandpre (0-1, 5.84).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2026

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