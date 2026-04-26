Santana Extends On-Base Streak to 16 Games in Hot Rods 5-0 Loss

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Adrian Santana extended his on-base streak to 16 games, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-7) fell short in the finale of a six-game series, falling 5-0 to the Jersey Shore Blue Claws (10-10) at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The BlueClaws nabbed the first run in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Garrett Gainey. John Spikerman walked and stole second, then moved to third base on a Jose Colmenares single. Luke Davis recorded an RBI groundout to make it 1-0 Jersey Shore.

Gainey powered through the BlueClaws bats after that. The southpaw retired 12 consecutive batters, throwing 4.0 innings of one-run ball and adding four strikeouts.

Jersey Shore notched a second run in the top of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Andrew Lindsey. Spikerman drew a walk, stole second and took third on a throwing error. Colmenares struck an RBI single into left field for a 2-0 BlueClaws lead.

The BlueClaws tacked on three runs off Hot Rods reliever Ryan Andrade in the top of the eighth inning. Colmenares walked and advanced to second on a Devin Saltiban single. Luke Davis hit an RBI double, plating Colmenares, and stretching the BlueClaws lead to 3-0.

The visitors drove in two more runs following a Bowling Green pitching change in the eighth inning. Ryan Tello drove a two-run single into center field against Andy Rodriguez for a 5-0 BlueClaws cushion.

Bowling Green loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but failed to scratch a run across, ending in a 5-0 Jersey Shore victory.

Reese Dutton (3-0) picked up the win, tossing 6.0 scoreless frames, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking one. Gainey (1-1) was given the loss, surrendering one run on one hit, walking one and striking out four.

The Hot Rods hit the road for a six-game series in Georgia against the Rome Emperors, beginning Tuesday at 5:45 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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