Keys Drop Series Finale to Blue Rocks at Nymeo Field

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the Wilmington Blue Rocks Sunday afternoon (Nationals), losing by a score of 5-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Blue Rocks used a five-run fourth inning to take control of the contest midway through, as Frederick looks ahead to their next road series beginning on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Left-hander Carson Dorsey began his day off strong with a scoreless top of the first along with one strikeout, keeping the Blue Rocks off the board early in the series finale.

After Dorsey struck out the side in the top of the second to keep it a scoreless game heading into the third, he struck out the last batter he faced in the top of the third inning to leave the bases loaded and take the ballgame into the fourth still tied at 0-0 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Blue Rocks scored five runs in the top of the fourth courtesy of two RBI singles and a two-run home run, handing the home team a 5-0 lead approaching the fifth Sunday afternoon.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Keys got their first run home of the day in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI sacrifice fly from Colin Tuft, trimming the deficit to four at 5-1 entering the seventh in the Key City.

Yeiber Cartaya threw a scoreless top of the seventh inning of relief, keeping the home team in the game going into the eighth with the Blue Rocks still leading 5-1 in front of a packed house on Sunday Funday.

With both teams going off the board in the eighth, Cartaya managed to strike out the side in the top of the ninth, but the Keys went off the board during the last half inning, as the Blue Rocks won the series finale by a score of 5-2 over Frederick.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Keys will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A, Mets) for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch from Maimonides Park is set for 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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