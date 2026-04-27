Cyclones and Renegades Split Sunday Doubleheader

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - SS Mitch Voit cracked a two-run home run, and LF Kevin Villavicencio brought in three runs, as the Brooklyn Cyclones snapped a five-game losing streak, defeating the Hudson Valley Renegades, 6-2, in the opening game on Sunday's doubleheader at Heritage Financial Park. Brooklyn settled for a split of the twinbill, dropping the finale, 7-2.

Scoreless through one in the lid-lifter, Brooklyn's offense (5-15) broke through in the second inning. 2B Colin Houck sparked a rally with a single before swiping second base. With two out, Villavicencio lined the first pitch he saw into right field for an RBI single, placing the Cyclones in front, 1-0.

After Villavicencio stole second, Voit jumped ahead in the count 3-1. The 2025 first-round pick then blasted the next pitch he saw into the woods beyond the left-field fence for a two-run home run. Voit's team-leading third round-tripper of the season extended Brooklyn's lead to 3-0.

Voit would make a stupendous over-the-shoulder catch to help RHP Channing Austin strand a pair of runners in the fourth before Brooklyn's bats went to work in the fifth.

3B Antonio Jimenez ignited a rally when he reached on a two-base throwing error. DH Ronald Hernandez stepped in with two away and sliced a rocket into the right-center field gap. Jimenez scored easily from second, as the 22-year-old ended up at second with a run-producing to stretch the lead to four.

In the sixth, the Cyclones put the game out of reach. CF John Bay worked a leadoff walk before Houck poked a double down the right-field line to put men at second and third. With the infield drawn in and one out, Villavicencio hit a high chopper over the third baseman's head and into left field for a knock. Two runs scored on the Santa Rosalía, Mexico native's single to put Brooklyn ahead, 6-0.

The Cyclones carried a combined shutout bid in the opener until two out in the bottom of the seventh. Following a free pass, SS Kaeden Kent powered a two-run shot off the second level of advertisements in right-center. The 2025 third-round selection's second long ball of the season, and series, pulled Hudson Valley (12-8) within four, 6-2.

That was as close as the 'Gades would get. RHP Juan Arnaud struck out DH Core Jackson, looking to end the ballgame, providing the Cyclones with a 6-2 triumph.

Austin took a no-decision in his second start of the week for Brooklyn. The Prospect Lefferts Gardens native posted 4.1 innings of two-hit shutout ball, walking three and striking out three.

RHP Hoss Brewer (1-1) collected the win in relief, retiring all five hitters he faced, punching out one.

Hudson Valley's RHP Sean Paul Liñan (0-3) was saddled with his third-straight defeat. The 21-year-old was taxed for three runs on four hits in 3.2 innings, issuing one walk and striking out five.

Game two of the doubleheader started swimmingly for the 'Clones, as well. With the bases empty and two out in the top of the first, 1B Corey Collins rifled the second pitch he saw over the fence in right for a solo home run. The Suwanee, Ga.'s second home run of the week and series put Brooklyn ahead early, 1-0.

It remained a one-run game until Hudson Valley's offense came to life in the fourth. After a fielding error and a walk started the frame, C Josue González knotted the score with an RBI ground-rule double to right-center field.

With one out in the inning, the Renegades snared the lead for good. CF Cole Gabrielson powered the second delivery of his at-bat into Hudson Valley's left-field bullpen for a three-run home run, making it a 4-1 contest.

The 'Gades did not stop there. Kent slapped a single through the right side of the infield before snaring second and third base before scoring on a throwing error.

Down 5-1, Brooklyn pulled a run closer in the top of the fifth. Voit worked a two-out free pass before stealing second and third. The throw down to third base kicked into left field, allowing the 21-year-old to come home to make it a three-run affair.

The Cyclones would pull no closer. Hudson Valley tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the frame on a 1B Josh Moylan single to left and a run-scoring groundout from González.

LHP Franyer Herrera (1-0) earned the first win of his High-A career, tossing a season-high 5.0 innings of two-hit ball. The 20-year-old permitted two runs (one earned) on two hits, walking three, and striking out five for the 'Gades.

RHP Dylan Ross was perfect once again in his second rehab start of the week for the Cyclones. The 25-year-old retired all three batters he faced in the first, striking out one, while working himself back from arm fatigue.

Brooklyn's RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-2) suffered his second loss in relief. The Venezuela native was charged with seven runs (six earned) on five hits in 3.0-plus frames. Jiménez issued three free passes and punched out two.

After Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Frederick Keys, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch from Maimonides Park is slated for 6:40 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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