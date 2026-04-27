Winston-Salem Sweeps Sunday Twin Bill

Published on April 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a Saturday postponement, Winston Salem (14-7) got the better of the Spartanburgers (9-11) twice on Sunday to win the series, four games to two. The Dash blanked Hub City in game one, 6-0, then poured on offense in game two, 13-1.

The 'Burgers' game one starter, Ismael Agreda (L, 0-2), set two new season bests, finishing five innings and striking out a season-high nine batters. Unfortunately for Agreda, two of the three hits he allowed were solo homers from George Wolkow in the second and Boston Smith in the fifth. Winston-Salem plated four in the top of the sixth against Luke Savage.

Hub City's offense mustered four hits but left eleven runners on base in the shutout. Grant Umberger (W, 3-2) shut down Hub City across the final four innings of the first game.

Game two got off to a rocky start for the 'Burgers when Winston-Salem plated four runs and knocked starter D.J. McCarty (L, 0-1) out of the game two outs into the first. Hub City scored its only run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Arturo Disla in the bottom of the first against Gabe Davis. Davis combined with Frankeli Arias (W, 1-0), Garrett Wright, Aric McAtee and Jonathan Clark to hold Hub City to just one run.

The Dash piled on with three more runs against Mailon Felix in the third and four against Jesus Gamez in the fifth. Cal Stark came in to get the final four outs for the Hub City pitching staff.

Next up for Hub City is a trip down I-85 for six games against the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Red Sox. The Spartanburgers' next home series begins May 5. The Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A farm club of the Washington Nationals, are in town. Tuesday is Arturo Disla bobblehead night; tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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