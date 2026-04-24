'Burgers Clobber Dash for First Win of Series

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub-City (8-9) offense broke out for a dominant 16-2 win over Winston-Salem (12-6) on Thursday night. Hub City notched a franchise-record 17 hits and limited an explosive Dash offense to just two runs on four hits.

J'Briell Easley set the tone for the Spartanburgers with a scoreless top of the first. Hub City's offense immediately pounced on Winston-Salem starter Drew McDaniel (L, 0-2). After a pair of one-out walks, Paxton Kling and Yeison Morrobel drilled back-to-back doubles to drive in the first three runs. A Quincy Scott single and Ben Hartl sacrifice fly added a fourth run for the 'Burgers.

Luke Hanson singled and made his way around the bases to eventually score on a balk in the second. Hub City got the first two men on in the third on a double and an error to end McDaniel's day. Hartl greeted new pitcher Drew Conover with a three-run homer, Hart's first of the season. Rafe Perich singled and made his way around to score a fourth run of the inning.

Easley retired the side in the second on the mound for the 'Burgers. Grant Magill led off the top of the third with a double off the wall in center field. He moved over to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ely Brown. Anthony Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa entered to get the final out of the inning and pitch a scoreless fourth. Joe Adametz (W, 1-0) pitched the remainder of the game for Hub City, allowing just a single run in the ninth.

Conover pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the Dash before Liam Paddack entered in the fifth. Paddack surrendered two runs on a flyball to left field that turned into a double for Gleider Figuereo because Boston Smith lost it in the lights. Paddack tossed scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh innings. Hub City piled on four five more runs in the eighth against Jake Peppers.

The Spartanburgers can even the series Friday as Rangers No. 12 prospect Dalton Pence (0-1, 2.35 ERA) takes the mound. Pence took a no-hitter into the sixth inning last week in Wilmington. Winston-Salem calls on lefty Justin Sinibaldi (0-0, 6.75 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET with Fifth Third Fireworks scheduled postgame. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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