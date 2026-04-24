Grasshoppers Defeat Emperors 13-6 Behind 19-Hit Performance

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Rome Emperors, 13-6, on Thursday, April 23. With the win, Greensboro improved to 11-6 on the season, while Rome fell to 8-10. The Grasshoppers' offense surged with 19 hits compared to the Emperors' nine, while Greensboro committed one error to Rome's three.

Leading the way offensively for the Grasshoppers was catcher Axiel Plaz, who went 4-for-5 with two RBI. Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. followed with a strong performance, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored. Infielder Sammy Stafura also contributed significantly, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro were recorded by Jared Jones (3), Jhonny Severino (3), Shalin Polanco (2), Brian Sanchez, and Wyatt Sanford.

For the Emperors, infielder John Gill led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. Outfielder Eric Hartman added a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Rome came from Isaiah Drake (2), Mason Guerra, and Logan Braunschweig.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang made the start for Greensboro, striking out four over five innings while allowing six hits, five earned runs, and three walks. Chang earned his first win of the season. Left-handed pitcher Connor Oliver secured his first save of the year in relief.

Rome starter Cade Kuehler recorded five strikeouts but allowed 13 hits and 10 runs (seven earned) over three innings of work. Kuehler was charged with the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Rome Emperors tomorrow, Friday April 24, at 7:00PM! To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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