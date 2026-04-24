Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Thursday, April 23 - at Hudson Valley (6:35 PM)

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (4-12, 4-12) continue a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades (9-7, 9-7) - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

RHP Dylan Ross (NR), the Mets' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make a rehab start for the Cyclones. RHP Joel Díaz (0-2, 8.71) is slated to follow him. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with six-time All-Star and 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner RHP Gerrit Cole (NR), who is making a Major League rehab start.

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:20 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Despite a fast start with the bats, the Cyclones dropped their third-straight contest on Wednesday night, 4-3... Brooklyn scored twice in the first inning on a sac fly from 1B Corey Collins and an RBI double from C Ronald Hernandez...OF John Bay continued his hot hitting with a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the 6th...RHP Parker Carlson was perfect in his first game since being reinstated from the Development List...Carlson entered the game in the 4th with the bases loaded and no outs...He escaped the jam without allowing a run to score with a double play and a lineout before retiring all three batters he faced in the 5th...RHP Cristofer Gomez added 2.0 scoreless innings of his own despite allowing leadoff singles in the 6th and 7th...1B Kyle West hit the second walk-off home run for the Renegades in as many nights following Tuesday's walk-off by 2B Kaeden Kent...West's blast came on the first pitch of the bottom of the 9th.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Thursday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,122-967 (.537) in the regular season.

THE COMEBACK REPORT: RHP Dylan Ross joined the Cyclones from Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday as part of a rehab assignment...The 25-year-old was optioned by the New York Mets to Triple-A Syracuse on March 6 and placed on Syracuse's 7-day injured list on March 27 with arm fatigue...Ross joined St. Lucie on April 16 and made a pair of appearances, allowing one unearned run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings...The right-hander earned the win in relief during his previous outing on April 19 at Daytona...Ross split 2025 between Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, and Syracuse, combining to go 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA (13 ER in 54.0 IP), 7 saves, 33 walks, and 80 strikeouts...In 10 outings with Brooklyn last year, the Statesboro, Ga. native went 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA (2 ER in 11.2 IP), 8 walks, and 23 Ks...Ross was selected by New York in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

BAY WATCH: OF John Bay extended his hitting streak to 7 games with his 6th inning RBI single in Wednesday's loss at Hudson Valley...Over the course of his hitting streak, Bay leads the Cyclones in batting average (.348), on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.652), OPS (1.152), and RBI (8), and is tied for the team lead in runs scored (6) and stolen bases (3) amongst Cyclones with at least 10 at-bats...The Austin Peay State product has collected a .933 OPS through his first 14 games...Bay's wRC+ of 163 leads all New York Mets' minor leaguers...Bay also tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches on April 9 at Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to be drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was hit 3 times on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 168 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 15 times (8.93%).

ROCKIN' RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez enjoyed a nice series at the dish against Greensboro...The Venezuela native whacked a bases-clearing 3-run double in the Cyclones' 8-3 win on Saturday...Last week, the 22-year-old was 4-for-16 at the plate with 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 6 walks and 3 runs scored, while maintaining a .435 on-base percentage...For the year, Hernandez is tied for 4th in the league with 14 free passes drawn - 5 more than anyone else on Brooklyn's roster...The Venezuela native has also reached base safely in 12 of 13 games he's played in 2026 and has walked (14) more times than he has struck out (12).

HOU DO YOU DO?: INF Colin Houck has been on a tear offensively for the Cyclones...The 21-year-old went 8-for-20 (.400) at the plate last week against Greensboro with 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 2 walks, and a stolen base...Since April 8, Houck has reached base in 9 of his last 11 games... In those 11 games, the 2023 first-round pick has gone 11-for-39 (.282) and is slashing .282/.375/.359/.734 with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 6 RBI, and 6 walks.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in his start Wednesday night at Hudson Valley...The 25-year-old has 144 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 2nd and 3rd, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native now trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall's start last Thursday against Greenboro was his 28th with the 'Clones, passing De La Cruz for 2nd on the all-time chart...The right-hander is also 3rd in career innings pitched (142.0), trailing Bryant (143.1) for 2nd...In 2025, Hall ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his 3rd-straight Opening Day in 2026.

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant on Tuesday at Hudson Valley...The 24-year-old pitched 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8...The 8 strikeouts fell 1 shy of his previous career high...Austin whiffed 9 batters over 4.0 innings on June 26, 2025, at Jupiter...Austin joined RHP Noah Hall as the only Cyclones starters to complete 5.0 innings in a start and the first to accomplish the feat without allowing a run...Austin's ERA sits at 2.19 through his first three starts of the season...The Brooklyn native threw at least 5.0 shutout innings for the first time on May 29, 2025, with Single-A St. Lucie vs. Palm Beach.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in Friday's loss to Greensboro, already the second time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the first time doing so in a 9-inning game...Last Friday, RHPs Wyatt Hudepohl (6), Bryce Jenkins (2), Hoss Brewer (3), Joe Charles (4), and Juan Arnaud (3) were stupendous, striking out 18 while walking only three...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 6-1 win at Aberdeen on June 18, 2025...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island...The Cyclones' pitching has whiffed 174 batters this season, which ranks 3rd in the South Atlantic League...Brooklyn trails only Hudson Valley (188) and Frederick (181).

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Brooklyn has already played 4 extra-inning games this year, including Sunday's loss to Greensboro...The Cyclones are 2-2 in such contests...The first three came in back-to-back-to-back games at Jersey Shore from April 9-11...During that stretch, the 'Clones secured their second-straight extra-inning victory in their 6-3 triumph in 10 frames at Jersey Shore on April 11...The extra-inning wins were Brooklyn's first two since their 11-inning, 6-5 triumph vs. Hub City on August 17, 2025...LF Nick Roselli provided the walk-off RBI single in that contest...The victory was Brooklyn's first in extra frames on the road since a 6-3 win in 10 innings at Rome on May 10, 2024...The 3 consecutive extra-inning contests marked the first time that had happened since June 26-28, 2019, at Aberdeen and vs. Lowell...The Cyclones won all 3 of those games, 2-1 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 26, 4-3 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 27, and 5-4 in 11 frames on June 28 vs. Lowell...2B Luke Ritter capped a 5-hit game on June 28 with the walk-off RBI single.

BULLPENS ON PARADE: The Cyclones' relief staff was marvelous in their loss on April 7 at Jersey Shore, not allowing an earned run over 5.1 innings...RHPs Parker Carlson, Bryce Jenkins, and Garrett Stratton (SV) all contributed scoreless efforts entirely, while RHP Brett Banks permitted 3 unearned runs...5 days later, on April 11, Stratton and RHPs Cristopher Gomez and Danis Correa united to toss 5.2 innings of 1-hit scoreless relief in Brooklyn's 6-3 come-from-behind win in 10 innings at Jersey Shore...Through 16 games, Cyclones relief arms have registered the most punchouts in the circuit (110)...Brooklyn relievers have punched out 10 more than the next highest team (Greensboro)...For the season, Brooklyn's bullpen has accumulated a 28.21% strikeout rate.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK!: In addition to a steady dose of returners, the Cyclones have plenty of new faces to kick-start the new year...Of note, 2025 Mets first-round selection INF Mitch Voit joins the squad, in addition to his draft-classmate, third-round pick, INF Antonio Jimenez...Additionally, C Daiverson Gutiérrez projects to be a force in the middle of the lineup...Voit, Jimenez, and Gutiérrez rank as the 7th, 16th, and 25th prospects in the organization, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline...In all, the Cyclones have nine new players on their Opening Day roster.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING: Brooklyn had a record-setting season on the basepaths in 2025...The Cyclones set a new franchise single-season record on July 9 vs. Wilmington when 2B A.J. Ewing stole the team's 182nd base of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 181 set by the 2024 squad...In 2025, Brooklyn nabbed 257 stolen bases, good for the 2nd most in the South Atlantic League, behind only Aberdeen (314)...Brooklyn had 2 players with 30-plus steals, 5 players with 20-plus steals, 8 players with 10 or more steals, and 14 players with 5 or more...The Cyclones' 7-6 win vs. Wilmington on April 29 saw them nab a franchise record 9 stolen bases, courtesy of 7 players...The mark topped a previous high of 8 on August 2, 2017, vs. Tri-City.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 3 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Cameron Foster made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in Cleveland...A member of the 2023 squad, Foster worked 1.2 scoreless frames out of Baltimore's bullpen...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 4 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), RHP Dylan Ross (18), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Ross is currently with Brooklyn on a rehab assignment...All 4 are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, Gutiérrez at 23, and Ross at 25, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Ross at 18, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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