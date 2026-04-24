Collins Takes Cole Deep, But Cyclones Fall to Renegades, 10-2

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - DH Corey Collins picked up a pair of extra-base hits, including a solo home run, off six-time Major League All-Star and 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner RHP Gerrit Cole. However, Hudson Valley scored seven runs in their final three trips to the plate, as the Renegades won their third-straight over the Brooklyn Cyclones, 10-2, on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Brooklyn's (4-13) bats held their own against Hudson Valley's (10-7) Major League rehabber. The Cyclones collected a pair of runs on five hits against Cole before he departed one out into the fifth inning.

A scoreless game through two, the Renegades offense came to life in the bottom of the third. Hudson Valley started the inning with four-straight base-hits, including three-consecutive doubles from 2B Connor McGinnis, DH Kaeden Kent, and SS Core Jackson. 3B Roderick Arias capped the 'Gades three-run frame with an RBI groundout to second.

In the top of the fourth, Collins pulled Brooklyn a hair closer against the former first overall pick. With the bases empty and one out, the Suwanee, Ga. native laced a 1-1 changeup over the fence in right for a solo home run. Collins' first home run of the season pulled Brooklyn within two, 3-1.

An inning later, the Cyclones continued to attack Cole. RF Yohairo Cuevas started the fifth with a double down the left-field line and advanced to third on a passed ball. 2B Diego Mosquera drove him home with a sacrifice fly to center to slice Brooklyn's deficit to one, 3-2.

That was the final pitch of Cole's night. The 35-year-old was charged with two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings, striking out four, without issuing a walk.

Alas, that was as close as the Cyclones would get for the rest of the night, as the Renegades broke the game open over the final four frames.

Kent continued his marvelous series with a two-run single in the sixth, stretching Hudson Valley's advantage back to three, 5-2.

In the seventh, the Renegades put the game out of reach. After a fielding error in left started the inning, RF Wilson Rodríguez slapped a run-scoring single to right and quickly came around to score on another knock by LF Tyler Wilson.

With the bases loaded and two out, Kent capped a five RBI night with a two-run single to center, expanding Hudson Valley's lead to 9-2.

The Renegades added one final insurance run in the eighth thanks to a walk, a fielder's choice throwing error, and an RBI double to right-center by CF Camden Troyer.

After joining the team earlier in the day from Single-A St. Lucie, RHP Dylan Ross made a rehab start for the Cyclones, working a perfect first inning on 15 pitches.

RHP Jack Cebert (2-1) earned the win in relief for Hudson Valley. The night's originally scheduled starter did not allow a run or a hit over 4.0 innings on the bump, punching out three, without permitting a free pass.

Brooklyn's RHP Joel Díaz (0-3) suffered his third defeat of the campaign. The 22-year-old was charged with three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings, issuing two walks and striking out three.

The Cyclones will try to snap their four-game slide on Friday night, but will once again have to tangle with a Major League rehabber. Three-time All-Star LHP Carlos Rodón is expected to make his first rehab outing for the Renegades. Brooklyn is scheduled to counter with RHP Irving Cota (1-0, 0.00). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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