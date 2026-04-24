Brooklyn Proves Little Trouble in Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades picked up a dominant 10-2 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park behind MLB rehabber Gerrit Cole.

A crowd of 4,712 attended the game, the largest crowd for an April game in Heritage Financial Park history.

2023 American League Cy Young Award Winner Gerrit Cole made his second start and first with the Renegades as part of his MLB rehab assignment.

The Renegades extended their winning streak to four straight games with the win, their longest of the season.

Hudson Valley improved to 5-0 this season against Brooklyn.

The Renegades took an early lead in the bottom of the third, ripping three-straight doubles. It was the first time in the series that Hudson Valley scored before Brooklyn.

Eight of the nine Renegades batters tonight collected at least one hit, and three batters had a multi-hit performance.

Renegades pitchers did not allow a hit or a run after the fifth inning, and the Cyclones only had one multi- hit inning.

The Renegades improved to 4-5 at Heritage Financial Park this season after beginning the year 1-5.

RHP Gerrit Cole (4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR) made his first start with the Renegades, and his second overall as part of his MLB rehab assignment.

Cole needed only nine pitches to work through the first inning, and nine more to work through the second.

Cole struck out the side in the top of the fourth.

Cole's fastball sat between 94 and 95 mph, touching 96 multiple times.

RHP Jack Cebert (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) picked up the win piggybacking on Cole's start.

This was the first appearance where Cebert did not allow a hit or a run, and his first relief outing of the year.

Cebert did not walk a batter in an appearance for a second time this season.

DH Kaeden Kent (3-for-5, 2B, 5 RBI, K) grabbed the first five RBI performance of the season for the Renegades.

Kent is working a five-game hit-streak and an eight-game on-base streak. During his hitting streak, Kent is 9-for-22 (.409) with 8 RBIs.

Kent has grabbed at least one RBI in two of the three games this series against Brooklyn.

Kent has crossed home plate once in all three games of the series.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB, BB, 2 K) has two multi-hit games in this series against Brooklyn o

Rodriguez grabbed the first hit of the game for Hudson valley with a cranked double to right field.

1B Kyle West (2-for-5, R, SB) has collected back-to-back multi hit performances for the first time this season.

West is hitting .348 against the Brooklyn Cyclones this season, and .500 over the last two games.

West has tallied back-to-back games without a strikeout for the first time this season.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB) extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-4, 2B, R, BB) scored the first run of the game for the Renegades.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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