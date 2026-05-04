Renegades Homestand Preview: May 5-10, 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, May 5 for a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. It's the only matchup this season between the Dash and the Renegades.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

New for 2026 in partnership with our Food & Beverage team we have a weekly feature item and drink. This week's featured food item is our all-new Soft Serve Ice Cream that comes in a cone, cup or always-popular mini-helmet located by the third base breezeway. Our featured drink is this week are Margaritas available at the Benmarl Wine Bar (frozen margaritas), Corner Bar (down left field line) & Sloop Beer Balcony (down right field line).

Tuesday, May 5 - Copa de la Diversion presented by Café Con Leche: Cinco De Mayo Fiesta- 6:05 p.m. (Fun Starts: 5 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday Alternate Identity: 2026 debut of the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson presented by Café Con Leche Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths) Den Pro Shop Special: $25 - $35 Fenómenos Enmascarados Hats Special Food: Café Con Leche Empanadas and Rice at the Fritos Taco Cart Pregame Music: Luis Miguel Postgame: Senior Stroll & Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, May 6 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union and We Care Wednesday presented by WMCHealth - 11:05 a.m. (Fun Starts: 9:30 a.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery. Special Deal: Free parking for all veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths) Wine Wednesday Special: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway) Pregame Music: Sydney Stephan Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Thursday, May 7 - Country Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Thirsty Thursday Giveaway: Flannel-style Renegades Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests Pregame Music: Line Dancing DJ Special Pregame Line Dancing Lessons package available here! Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light & Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open. Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Friday, May 8 - Newburgh Gorhams Night and Teacher and Bus Driver Appreciation Night presented by Leonard Bus Sales - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6:00 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday Alternate Identity: Newburgh Gorhams with special jersey off-the-back auction during game to benefit MARCS Friends. Learn more about MARCS Friends here! Ticket Deal: Buy one, get one free tickets for Teachers and Bus Drivers presented by Leonard Bus Sales. Redeem Here! Giveaway: Newburgh Gorhams cooler bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets for first 1,000 guests Den Pro Shop Special: Up to 35% off on Newburgh Gorhams jerseys Pregame Music: The Veggies Postgame: Postgame Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, May 9 - Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 4 p.m.)

Giveaway: Dusty the Donut Garden Gnome presented by Leprechaun Lines for first 1,000 guests Special Theme: Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY Come early for the James's Warriors and 845 Subie Car Show pre-game car show in the Legends Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE Den Pro Shop Special: 25% off pint glasses Pregame Music: T. McCann Band Ticket Deal: 845 Orange County Community Night presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. Join us as we celebrate Orange County. Learn more about how your business can tie in: CLICK HERE Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, May 10 - Mother's Day Brunch - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (1-1:30 p.m. in centerfield) Mother's Day Special: Mother's Day Brunch package here (features a special pin for each mom): here. Renegades & Yankees Ticket Bundle: Buy a ticket to May 10, get a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27 Den Pro Shop Special: $10 wine tumblers Pregame Music: Jacob Khalil Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union with our all-new free Home Run Membership or the Grand Slam membership!

Available for most games during this homestand is a fun and unique way to enjoy Renegades baseball: the Sohns Appliance Center Landing Fireside Seats (available in April and May). This exclusive ballpark experience offers four tickets around a firepit and s'mores delivered in the fifth inning as well as a great view for May games. Only 10 pits are available for each game, and can be booked here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







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