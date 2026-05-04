Combat Vet & Country Musician Scotty Hasting Headlines 'Hoppers "Military Appreciation Game" on May 29th

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







In tribute to our military service members, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes and the Greensboro Grasshoppers have joined forces to present live music by former U.S. Army Soldier Scotty Hasting after the 7 o'clock Friday night (5/29) game against the Hub City Spartanburgers at First National Bank Field. For "Military Appreciation Night", the 'Hoppers will wear a special edition, military-style jersey to honor our military and auction them off post-game.

Hasting, a northern Kentucky native, served with the 1 st Infantry Division in Afganistan and was seriously wounded in an ambush in April of 2011. Narrowly escaping death, Hasting was left with severe nerve damage to his right hand and a loss of purpose as he was unable to continue his journey in the Army. The Purple Heart recipient filled the void with a newfound love for adaptive sports as competitive archery became his primary outlet to cope with PTSD -until 2020, when COVID-19 hit and shut down most of the world.

Not one to lay down and accept defeat, the former Army Infantryman picked up the unused guitar that sat in the corner of his room, opened YouTube and set out to teach himself how to master the instrument in hopes of fighting the isolation and silence. Hasting was immediately overtaken by this new passion after learning his first song, "Should've Been a Cowboy" by Toby Keith. He began to write his own original music and attended his first open mic night in Cookeville, TN -a night that changed his life forever as he found that he was able to escape his PTSD while on stage performing.

"I want to show people that it may be bad now, but I promise you it's going to get better," explained Hasting.

Now on a mission to help anyone struggling with loss or their mental health find solace through his music, Hasting strives to connect with his listeners by producing music that doesn't need an explanation. Having found his escape from PTSD through archery and music, Scotty devotes his time and talents to several organizations, including Creativets, Guitars 4 Vets, and more to offer other veterans the same tranquility.

"We're proud to partner with the Greensboro Grasshoppers to bring Scotty Hasting to the ballpark for a special night that celebrates community and service," remarked The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren. "The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is excited to support these events and continue strengthening our commitment to Veterans and their communities."

Tickets for the Military Appreciation Night featuring a live performance from Hasting are on sale now at gsohoppers.com.







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