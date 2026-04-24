Keys Earn Walk-Off Win over Blue Rocks Thursday Night

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys recorded their first walk-off win of the season Thursday night in a third straight over defeat over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals), winning by a score of 10-9 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite trailing by three in the bottom of the ninth, Ike Irish delivered a two-RBI walk-off single in the last frame to get the Keys their first walk-off win of the season at Nymeo Field.

Wilmington struck first with three runs in the top of the first courtesy of an RBI single and two-run home run, making it 3-0 in favor of the Blue Rocks through an inning of play Thursday night.

Leandro Arias responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to two at 3-1, keeping the home team in after two innings in the Key City.

Back-to-back home runs from RJ Austin and Nate George tied things up at three apiece in the bottom of third, and a double steal scored Vance Honeycutt from third to give the Keys their first lead at 4-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Elis Cuevas got his first home run of the season in two-run fashion, handing Frederick a three-run lead at 6-3 going into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Blue Rocks took the lead back however in the top of the fifth with a five-run frame, taking an 8-6 lead approaching the sixth in the third game of the six-game series.

An error from the Blue Rocks brought home Arias from third to put it back to one-run game, but another homer for Wilmington during the top of the seventh increased the advantage up to two at 9-7 approaching the eighth inning.

Following both sides going off the board in the eighth, Ryan Cabarcas threw a scoreless top of the ninth, setting the stage for the Keys to rally with a late comeback at home.

After Braylin Tavera got an RBI single to make it a one-run game, Irish stepped into the box and delivered a pinch hit two-RBI walk-off single, sending the Keys home winning by a score of 10-9 for their first walk-off winner of the year.

The Keys prepare for game four of the six-game series with the Blue Rocks Friday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday represents the first postgame fireworks show of the season courtesy of Nymeo Federal Credit Union along with there being a Challenge Coin Giveaway for the first 1,000 adult fans ages 13 and over.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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