Hernandez Walks It off for Asheville in Extras
Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - In a thrilling 7-6 victory at HomeTrust Park on Thursday night, the Asheville Tourists beat the Greenville Drive for their first home win of 2026.
The Tourists (5-13) jumped ahead 5-0 after two innings, thanks to an Ethan Frey RBI double and a Jason Schiavone grand slam to left field.
Climbing their way back into the game, the Drive (8-10) scored three in the fifth, Asheville answered with a run of their own, then another trio scored in the eighth to tie the game at six.
Nobody scored in the ninth. With the international tie-breaker rules placing a runner on second base for both teams in extra innings to start the frame, Colby Langford (W, 1-0) struck out the first two batters in the 10th inning, then tabbed a ground out to get out of trouble unscathed.
In the bottom of the 10th, Max Holy bunted over Chase Call, before Cesar Hernandez knocked him home with a sacrifice RBI fly to center, walking the game off for Asheville.
Steven Brooks (L, 0-1) gave up the unearned run that gave the Tourists the win.
Heading for the final three games of the series, Game 4 between Asheville and Greenville occurs on Friday at 6:35 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026
- Keys Earn Walk-Off Win over Blue Rocks Thursday Night - Frederick Keys
- Drive Rally from Five Down Before Falling to Tourists in Extras, 7-6 - Greenville Drive
- 'Burgers Clobber Dash for First Win of Series - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Hernandez Walks It off for Asheville in Extras - Asheville Tourists
- Brooklyn Proves Little Trouble in Win - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Grasshoppers Defeat Emperors 13-6 Behind 19-Hit Performance - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Thursday, April 23 - at Hudson Valley (6:35 PM) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Relief Pitchers - Brooklyn Cyclones
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