Hernandez Walks It off for Asheville in Extras

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - In a thrilling 7-6 victory at HomeTrust Park on Thursday night, the Asheville Tourists beat the Greenville Drive for their first home win of 2026.

The Tourists (5-13) jumped ahead 5-0 after two innings, thanks to an Ethan Frey RBI double and a Jason Schiavone grand slam to left field.

Climbing their way back into the game, the Drive (8-10) scored three in the fifth, Asheville answered with a run of their own, then another trio scored in the eighth to tie the game at six.

Nobody scored in the ninth. With the international tie-breaker rules placing a runner on second base for both teams in extra innings to start the frame, Colby Langford (W, 1-0) struck out the first two batters in the 10th inning, then tabbed a ground out to get out of trouble unscathed.

In the bottom of the 10th, Max Holy bunted over Chase Call, before Cesar Hernandez knocked him home with a sacrifice RBI fly to center, walking the game off for Asheville.

Steven Brooks (L, 0-1) gave up the unearned run that gave the Tourists the win.

Heading for the final three games of the series, Game 4 between Asheville and Greenville occurs on Friday at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

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