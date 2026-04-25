Drive Score Late and Take Game 4 of the Series

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Securing its third win in the first four games of the series at HomeTrust Park, the Greenville Drive defeated the Asheville Tourists 9-6 on Friday night.

The Drive (9-10) jumped ahead with two runs in the second inning, but the Tourists (5-14) responded in the bottom half with a solo home run from Zach Daudet.

Asheville took the lead in the fourth inning, scoring four runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Alejandro Nunez. Greenville answered in the fifth, however, scoring three runs to reclaim the lead.

Max Holy tied the game at 6 in the seventh inning with a solo home run, but Greenville responded again in the eighth. A two-run home run off Alain Pena (L, 0-2) put the Drive back in front for good.

Devin Futrell (W, 2-0) was strong out of the bullpen, tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing just one run. Matt McShane (S, 1) closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Asheville will need to win the final two games of the series to earn a split. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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