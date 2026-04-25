Carroll Collects 200th Career Win as Drive Manager

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville Drive Manager Liam Carroll reached a career milestone tonight, earning his 200th managerial win with Greenville's victory over the Asheville Tourists.

Now in his second season at the helm of the Drive, Carroll has continued to guide one of the Boston Red Sox system's most prospect-rich rosters while helping shape the next wave of talent moving through Fluor Field. Carroll became the first British-developed coach to manage a Minor League Baseball (MiLB) team when the Boston Red Sox hired him to lead the Salem Red Sox in 2023. The milestone also reflects Carroll's steady climb through the Red Sox player development system.

"Liam's 200th win is a tremendous accomplishment and one we're proud to celebrate here in Greenville," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "Since arriving at Fluor Field, Liam has brought steady leadership, professionalism, and a clear commitment to developing players the right way. Our fans see a competitive team on the field every night, and our organization sees the daily preparation and care that go into building that standard."

Carroll spent two seasons managing the Salem Red Sox, where he earned the bulk of his first 200 professional managerial victories while helping establish his reputation as a steady, player-focused leader in the Boston system. Since taking over the Drive, he has continued that approach at Fluor Field, emphasizing preparation, development, and competing every night in the South Atlantic League.

The 200-win mark adds another accomplishment to Carroll's managerial career and reflects both his impact on the organization and the continued role Greenville and Salem play in developing future Red Sox talent.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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