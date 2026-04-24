Lemonade for a Cause Returns to Bowling Green Ballpark

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are proud to announce the return of 'Lemonade for a Cause,' presented by Crocker Law Firm, at Bowling Green Ballpark. The initiative will benefit Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky on Fridays and Center for Courageous Kids on Saturdays. 50% of the proceeds of each lemonade sold go directly back to each organization on their respective nights.

Over the last six seasons, the Hot Rods have partnered with Crocker Law Firm, raising over $25,000 for local 501-C3 non-profit organizations. You can help benefit these amazing organizations by coming to the ballpark on the designated nights to get your fresh-squeezed lemonade at Bowling Green Ballpark.

On Fridays, Lemonade for a Cause will benefit Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky. They have set out to enhance the quality of life for individuals with Down syndrome and their families by providing support, information, education, resources, networking, and activities. DSSKY believes that inclusion and community support are essential in helping enable persons with Down syndrome to achieve their maximum potential and lead fulfilling lives.

On Saturdays, the Center for Courageous Kids will benefit from Lemonade for a Cause. They are dedicated to creating empowering experiences for children with disabilities or lifelong illness and their families. CCK achieves this through accessible, joyful, and transformative camp programs, striving to help every camper grow in confidence, gain independence, and mee their new best friends, all at no cost to the campers and families.

Fans can secure their seats for Friday and Saturday Lemonade for a Cause games, along with all home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







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