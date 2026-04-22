Hot Rods One-Hit BlueClaws in Series Opener

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Two seismic home runs and the pitching supplied 5.2 no-hit innings to start the game, boosting the Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-6) to a 4-1 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-6) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning against BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves. Narciso Polanco blasted a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore responded with one run in the top of the third against Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. Nick Biddison walked, stole second and moved to third base on a balk. John Spikerman walked with one out. Brady Day plated the tying run on a fielder's choice to even the game at 1-1.

The Hot Rods regained the lead with two runs off Graves in the bottom of the third. Adrian Santana reached on a two-out single and Theo Gillen clobbered a two-run home run to center field for a 3-1 Bowling Green edge.

Gainey kept the BlueClaws quiet from there. The left-hander tied his career-high seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball, allowing one run.

The BlueClaws eventually mustered a hit in the sixth inning against RHP Andres Galan on a Kodey Shojinaga two-out single.

Bowling Green increased their advantage with another run in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Juan Amarante. Polanco doubled to right field, while Tony Santa Maria and Angel Mateo were hit by pitches to load the bases. Santana registered an RBI sac fly to left field, making it 4-1 Hot Rods.

Noah Beal dealt a scoreless eighth inning, and Jonathan Russell silenced the BlueClaws' bats in the ninth, sealing a 4-1 Hot Rods victory.

Galan (2-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Graves (0-1) took the loss after 4.0 innings, allowing four hits, three runs and striking out six. Russell (2) delivered another save after a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two.

The Hot Rods and BlueClaws play game two of a six-game series Wednesday at 11:05 AM CT. RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 7.20) starts for Bowling Green against Jersey Shore's RHP Ryan Degges (0-0, 1.50).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.