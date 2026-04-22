Renegades Scores Walk Off Win in Opener with Brooklyn

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades walked off the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-3 on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park for the team's first walk-off win of the season.

The Renegades have won back-to-back games in the final inning. On Sunday at Frederick, the 'Gades trailed by three runs and forced extras thanks to a two-run, game-tying double by Eric Genther. Tonight, the 'Gades trailed by two runs and won it when Kaeden Kent hit a three-run homer, bringing home himself, Camden Troyer, and Josue Gonzalez.

Renegades hitters struck out 13 times and only recorded three hits through the first five innings. The Renegades had as many hits (four) in the ninth inning as they had in the first eight innings.

The Renegades improved to 3-0 this season against the Cyclones.

2B Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI) ripped a walk-off home run to center field for the Renegades' first walk-off win of the season.

The homer is Kent's first of the season, and the third of his professional career.

Kent was 0-for-4 with 2 strikeouts going into his final at bat of the game.

RF Tyler Wilson (2-for-4, 3B, RBI) brought home the second run of the night and got the Renegades within one of the Cyclones in the bottom of the ninth.

Wilson had an RBI triple in the top of the ninth to get the Renegades within one and spur the rally.

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-3, R) gathered two of the Renegades' three hits through the first five innings.

C Josue González (2-for-3, 3B, R, 2 K) scored the first run for the Renegades off a Brooklyn wild pitch.

González has more extra-base hits this season (four) than singles (two).

González's triple in the top of the seventh was his first of the season.

González was down to the 'Gades last strike of the night when he hit a broken-bat single into center field, moving the tying run in Camden Troyer to third base and reaching second on the throw home as the winning run.

RHP Brandon Decker (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 0 HR) has not allowed more than 2 runs to cross in an appearance this season.

Decker didn't record a strikeout through the first 3.1 innings, but he struck out three Cyclones in the next 1.0 IP.

Decker walked one batter, making it the third time this season that he has walked two or fewer batters in an appearance.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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