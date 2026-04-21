Renegades Game Notes

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (6-7) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (4-10)

RHP Brandon Decker (1-0, 2.16 ERA) vs. RHP Channing Austin (0-1, 3.68 ERA)

| Game 15 | Home Game 7 | Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Pinstripe Pride

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals, Service Industry Workers Tuesday & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Special: Join Silver Gades Club (55-and-over membership club) here!

LONG TIME, NO SEE: The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome the Brooklyn Cyclones to Heritage Financial Park this week for their second meeting of the season. The teams first met in Brooklyn for a three-game series to open up 2026. The 'Gades took the first two games from Brooklyn, and the third game got rained out (will be made up as part of a double-header on May 21). This is the first of two times the Cyclones will come to the Hudson Valley.

TROUBLE AT HOME: The Renegades opened up their 2026 home slate with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

ROAD SUCCESS: The Hudson Valley Renegades are 6-2 on the road this season, and just 1-5 at home. The 'Gades are hitting 44 points better on the road than they are at home, and their pitching staff is allowing 1.70 fewer earned runs on the road compared to at home.

BULLPEN BEAUTIES: The Renegades bullpen is coming off a very strong 6-game series at Frederick. 'Gades relievers allowed only 6 ER across the series, and they kept a clean sheet in three of the six games. Three Renegades relivers came away with wins across the series.

FLAIR FOR THE DRAMATIC: The Renegades finished off the 6-game set against the Keys with a come-from-behind victory on Sunday. The 'Gades trailed the Keys 5-2 in the top of the ninth inning, and then they scored three in the frame to push the game to extras. The comeback was fueled by a Josh Moylan bomb to begin the inning. The 'Gades then brought two crucial runs across in the top of the 10th inning, and the Keys could only scrape one across. It's the first extra-innings win for the 'Gades, and the first comeback victory as well.

BEST IN THE BIZ: RHP Luis Serna was named the South Atlantic League pitcher of the week for his nearly flawless performance against Wilmington on 4/9. Serna dealt a career-high 7.0 innings, and tied a career-high 10 strikeouts in his first start in High-A. He allowed one hit and zero runs, leading the Renegades to their first shutout of the 2026 season.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: Since the start of the 2018 season, the Renegades have thrown 95 shutouts in 797 games (8.39 games per shutout), by far the most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The second-place team, Montgomery (TB, AA), has thrown 86 shutouts in 939 games (10.92 games per shutout). The only other active MiLB team with fewer than 800 games played from 2018-24 with more than 60 shutouts thrown is Brooklyn (NYM, A+), with 64 in 794 games (12.41 games per shutout). The Renegades have one shutout this season, thanks to RHP Luis Serna who dealt 7.0 scoreless innings against Wilmington on 4/9.

BATS ARE BACK?: The Renegades averaged just under six hits per game against Wilmington. Of the 54 innings played, the Renegades only tallied multiple hits in nine of them. In the first three games against Frederick, the 'Gades tallied 24 total hits over 25 innings, and they had seven multi-hit innings. Over the course of the 6-game series at Frederick, Hudson Valley grabbed 44 hits across 53 innings (7.3 hits per game). Additionally, the 'Gades hit seven home runs in the series at the Keys after entering the week having hit only two in their first eight games of the season.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season, and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently six Renegades players with multi-game on-base streaks, and four players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Leading the pack is C Eric Genther who's working a 13-game on-base streak, and a 20-game on-base streak if you go back to the end of 2025 during his time with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the second-best ERA in the South Atlantic League (3.24). The two runs the Renegades allowed through the first two games of the season are the fewest for the club since 2019 when they allowed three total runs to Aberdeen through their first two games. The last time the Renegades allowed two or fewer runs through the first two games of the season was 2018 against Aberdeen (one).

Ks FOR EVERYONE: Through the first 14 games of the season, Hudson Valley struck out a league-leading 171 batters. The Renegades have struck out double digit batters in all but two game so far, and they are averaging 12.2 strikeouts per game.

STAR-STUDDED ROSTER: The Renegades Break Camp Roster features seven of the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline rankings, led by LHP Pico Kohn (#10). Joining him are INF Core Jackson (#12), INF Kaeden Kent (#13), OF Wilson Rodriguez (#18), RHP Rory Fox (#21), RHP Sean Paul Liñan (#23) and RHP Jack Cebert (#25). An eighth, RHP Bryce Cunningham (#7), begins the season on the Renegades 7-day Injured List. Many of these are new names to the Yankees top prospects lists, as the organization has traded 17 of their top 30 prospects since the beginning of the 2025 season.

NEW YEAR, NEW GADES: Hudson Valley's roster includes 11 players from the Yankees' 2025 draft and free agent class. This includes four of the team's top five picks in the draft (Kaeden Kent, 3rd round; Pico Kohn, 4th round; Core Jackson, 5th round, and Rory Fox, 6th round).

HOME COOKING: The Renegades have set single-season franchise records for wins in each of the last two seasons (73 and 79, respectively), and a big reason for that has been their dominance at Heritage Financial Park. Since the start of the 2024 season, Hudson Valley has a 91-40 (.695) record at home, by far the best of any MiLB team in that span.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (226), At-Bats (755), Hits (173), Singles (110), Doubles (40), Extra-Base Hits (63), Total Bases (276), Runs (102), RBI (98), Walks (126) and Strikeouts (258).

LONG TIME, NO SEE: Hudson Valley's Break Camp Roster featured two former Renegades who spent the entire 2025 season at Double-A or above in OF Cole Gabrielson and RHP Baron Stuart. Gabrielson hit .213/.346/.298 and played spectacular defense across 76 games across the '23 and '24 seasons with the Renegades, while Stuart went 10-9 with a 4.05 ERA in 29 games as a starter with the 'Gades in '23 and '24 seasons.

APRIL... FLOWERS?: The Renegades thrived last April, starting off 16-7 in the first month of the year. That led to a slower May and June where the Renegades finished the respective months 14-12 and 12-12. The Renegades played one six-game series against the Cyclones in April (3-3), and they played two three-game series against the Cyclones in June (5-1).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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