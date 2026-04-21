HomeTrust Park Officially Opens, Ushering in a New Era of Baseball in Asheville

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A new chapter in Western North Carolina baseball begins as HomeTrust Park officially opens its gates, transforming the ballpark into a modern, fan-focused facility while preserving its deep roots in Asheville's baseball tradition. Opening Day is set for Tuesday, April 21, 2026, marking the return of baseball and unveiling a reimagined ballpark that celebrates the Asheville community.

The opening of HomeTrust Park represents years of vision, partnership, and perseverance. The project was made possible through the collaboration of the City of Asheville, Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, and the Asheville Tourists organization.

Designed by EwingCole and constructed by Blum Construction, the new ballpark reflects a thoughtful blend of modern design, functionality, and community-focused elements that honor Asheville's character while delivering a first-class fan and player experience.

"This ballpark is more than just a place to play baseball-it's a symbol of community and our shared commitment to the future of Asheville," said Brian DeWine, Asheville Tourists. "HomeTrust Park will serve as a gathering place for generations to come.

Opening Day festivities will include a ceremonial ticket-taking event featuring community leaders and project partners, followed by a ceremonial first pitch from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer.

HomeTrust Park blends a modern fan experience with Asheville's rich culture and baseball tradition. New features and enhancements include:

Murals by local artists showcased throughout the ballpark

The Explore Asheville History Walk, celebrating the region's deep baseball roots

A new 9,260-square-foot home clubhouse with integrated batting tunnels

A fully renovated visiting clubhouse

Dedicated strength and conditioning facilities

Expanded premium and group hospitality areas, including a new club lounge

Enhanced fan amenities, including an expanded team store, improved ticketing areas, and a new entry plaza

Renovated bathrooms throughout the facility

12,500 square feet of new fan concourse and courtyard areas

A brand-new playing surface

New LED field lighting

An upgraded sound system and a new 70' wide by 34' high LED videoboard, along with a broadcast booth and video production room

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the pregame ceremonies and experience the ballpark in full celebration mode. Tickets for Opening Day are sold out. Tickets for the remaining games of Opening Week can be purchased at TouristsTickets.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

HomeTrust Park Officially Opens, Ushering in a New Era of Baseball in Asheville - Asheville Tourists

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