Snot Otters Pile up 17 Hits in 11-4 Rout of Grasshoppers

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Snot Otters came out Friday night in their navy blue jerseys with bright green snot dripping down the shoulders and onto the numbers, and they played like a team that had something to prove. Seventeen hits, eleven runs, and a fourth straight win later, the Snot Otters had done exactly that.

Greensboro came in with a reputation for its starter. Carlos Reed had thrown seven perfect innings with seven strikeouts in his last outing against Hub City on May 29th. Friday night was a completely different story.

The game started as a back and forth affair. Chase Call doubled in the first to score Caden Powell, who beat the throw from left on a close play. Greensboro answered when Freuddy Batista's errant throw trying to catch Murf Gray stealing allowed Gray to score, and Carlos Caro followed with an infield single to score Brian Sanchez. 2-1 Greensboro after one.

Parker Smith settled in on the mound and the offense got to work in the third. Justin Thomas Jr. slapped an opposite field single to score Walker and tie the game at two. Then Chase Call doubled off the wall for the second time on the night, putting Thomas on third. Jack Moss stepped up and cleared the bases with a double, pushing the lead to 4-2. Alejandro Nunez singled to put runners on the corners, Freuddy Batista followed with a single to load the bases, and Mason Lytle capped the inning with a two-run double. 6-2 Asheville. In the end it was five straight hits and seven in total.

Reliever Draven Zeigler came on with the bases loaded and struck out Walker to escape the jam, ending the Snot Otters' scoring run. From there he was untouchable, retiring batters with six straight strikeouts across three innings before Lytle ended the streak with her home run in the fifth. His 390-foot solo home run to left was his first at HomeTrust Park.

From the second inning through the fifth, Smith retired ten straight batters without allowing a hit. A Wyatt Sanford double scored Shalin Polanco in the top of the fifth to make it 6-3, That Lytle home run made it 7-3. Murf Gray hit one back to dead center to make it 7-4, and Jhonny Severino nearly hit back-to-back shots, launching a first-pitch fly ball to deep center that Thomas ran down at the wall to end the inning.

Smith delivered a quality start, finishing six innings with five strikeouts and holding Greensboro to just two earned runs. Moss put an exclamation point on the sixth with a home run to right-center that bounced off the top of the wall, then ricocheted off a light pole before clearing the park. It scored two and pushed the lead to 9-4.

In the seventh, Lytle was hit by a pitch and had to leave the game one triple shy of the cycle. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. came in to pinch run on his day off, after jogging out from the clubhouse minutes before and doing his warmup stretches at first base before play resumed. Thomas singled to bring him home. Powell capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to score Walker. 11-4 Snot Otters.

Jackson Wells made his Asheville debut in relief of Smith, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Bryce Collins got the final two outs on a double play to close it out.

The individual performances were eye-popping across the board. Moss went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Lytle was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs before exiting. Walker reached base all five times he came to the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch. Call had two doubles and scored twice.

Asheville has now won four straight and improves to 15-39. Greensboro falls to 33-22. The two teams meet again Saturday night at HomeTrust Park with a special jersey giveaway, the first 1,200 fans through the gates will receive an Asheville Tourists home jersey, presented by Asheville Regional Airport. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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