Late Comeback Falls Short as Hub City Takes Extras

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (33-22) erased a late deficit and forced extra innings, but the Hub City Spartanburgers (26-28) scored four runs across the final two frames to claim an 8-5 victory on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash found themselves trailing for much of the night before mounting a comeback in the ninth inning. After tying the game in the bottom of the ninth and again answering in the 10th, Winston-Salem could not overcome a three-run 11th inning from Hub City.

Winston-Salem struck first in the opening inning. After walks to Ely Brown and Caleb Bonemer put two runners aboard, George Wolkow lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Brown and give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

Hub City answered in the second on a sacrifice fly from Chandler Pollard, tying the game at 1-1.

The Dash regained the lead in the fifth. Ryan Burrowes walked and later scored on an RBI single from Boston Smith, making it 2-1. An inning later, Bonemer tripled into the gap and came home on another RBI knock from Burrowes to extend the lead to 3-1.

The game shifted in the seventh.

After a pitching change, the Spartanburgers strung together three runs behind RBI hits from Paxton Kling and a wild pitch to jump in front 4-3.

Winston-Salem threatened throughout the late innings before finally breaking through in the ninth. With two outs, Kaleb Freeman, Smith, and Alex Ungar all reached base before T.J. McCants drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing home the tying run and sending the game to extras.

Hub City immediately regained the lead in the 10th when Antonis Macias delivered an RBI single.

The Dash answered once more. After Ely Brown began the inning as the automatic runner, a wild pitch moved him to third before Wolkow drove him home with a game-tying groundout.

The decisive blow came in the 11th.

With the automatic runner aboard, Malcolm Moore launched a two-run home run to left-center field to put Hub City ahead for good. Later in the inning, Kling added an RBI double to extend the lead to 8-5.

Burrowes finished with two RBIs, while Bonemer tripled and scored. The Dash bullpen battled through five innings of relief, but Hub City's late offense ultimately proved too much to overcome.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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