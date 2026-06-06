Hot Rods Lose Heartbreaker 6-5 in Wilmington

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, Delaware - Emilien Pitre logged another three-hit performance, but late game theatrics led to a 6-5 loss for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (39-15) against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (27-27) on Friday at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

For the third time in the series, Bowling Green scored the first run of the game, this time in the top of the first inning. Against Wilmington starter Miguel Sime Jr., Theo Gillen walked and Caden Bodine reached on a fielder's choice. Pitre singled to put runners on the corners, and an error from Randall Diaz at second base allowed Bodine to score, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added two more runs in the top of the second against Sime. With two outs, Angel Mateo singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Adrian Santana singled him home for a 2-0 Hot Rods lead. Gillen walked, and Bodine drove in Santana with a base hit to right, increasing the advantage to 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, Wilmington responded with three runs against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Angel Feliz and Elijah Green led off the inning with singles. TJ White drove in Feliz and Green with a base hit, making it a 3-2 game. White advanced to third on a groundout from Caleb Farmer, and Randall Diaz brought White home with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 3-3.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning against Wilmington reliever Aaron Shortridge. With one out, Pitre singled and stole second base. One out later, Connor Husjak lined a ball to right and Teo Banks made an error, guiding Pitre home to take a 4-3 lead.

Bowling Green added a run in the top of the ninth on a Pitre sacrifice fly, improving the lead to 5-3.

The Blue Rocks stormed back in the bottom of the ninth inning against Hot Rods reliever Andres Galan. Green led off with a single, and White doubled, putting runners on second and third. One out later, Diaz blasted a three-run, walk-off homer to close the game with a 6-5 Wilmington victory.

Bryan Polanco (3-1) received the win, tossing 4.0 frames while letting up one run on three hits while striking out three. Galan (3-3) was given the loss, recording one out and surrendering three runs on three hits.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch at Frawley Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 3.95) against Wilmington RHP Alexander Meckley (0-2, 4.91).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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