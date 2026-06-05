Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, June 5 - at Jersey Shore (7:05 PM ET)

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (19-34, 19-34) continue a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (22-31, 22-31) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Friday evening at 7:05 p.m. ET from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-0, 2.92) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Luke Gabrysh (0-5, 5.19).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:50 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones got back in the win column on Thursday night with a 5-2 win over Jersey Shore...C Ronald Hernandez continued his hot hitting, going 2-4 with his 5th home run of the year and 2 RBI...2B Jamari Baylor - a member of the BlueClaws in 2023 - launched his first home run as a Cyclones in his Brooklyn debut...RHP Frank Camarillo matched a career-high with 6.0 shutout innings to pick up his second win of the season, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out three...The win was Brooklyn's fifth in their last six games.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 52 ER across 19 games, good for a 2.87 ERA during that span and 2nd in all of Minor League Baseball just behind the Chicago-AL's Single-A Kannapolis (2.78)...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.04 ERA in 19 games, the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds a 7-4 record, with 111 strikeouts to 46 walks across 84.0 innings during that span.

BACK IN THE NEW YORK GROOVE: The Cyclones have been in the midst of their best offensive stretch of the season...Since last Friday against Hudson Valley, Brooklyn has scored 62 runs in 11 games, fifth most in the South Atlantic League during that span...The team also holds a .364 on-base percentage over the last 11 games, fourth best in the SAL...The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the second time in eight days in last Friday's win over Wilmington...The 10 runs scored tied the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year, matching last Friday's 10-run performance against Hudson Valley...It also marks the most they've scored in any game since they scored 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series against Hub City on September 14 of last year...Brooklyn utilized a six-run 7th inning, despite only a single hit in the frame, marking their most runs in a single frame so far this year...Since May 14 at Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs 10 different times, including each of the first five games last week...They're averaging just under 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 11-8 record.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins is expected to make a spot start for the Cyclones on Friday...The 26-year-old tossed a scoreless inning of relief to collect a hold on Tuesday and has accrued a 1.23 ERA (2 ER in 14.2 IP) over his last nine appearances since April 19...Hawkins is also climbing Brooklyn's all-time leaderboard...The Chehalis, Wash. native's next appearance will be his 62nd, placing him one behind RHP Josh Hejka (63) for second on the Cyclones' all-time list...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (137), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (172) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander also sits fourth in innings pitched (140.1), just behind RHP Garrison Bryant (143.1) for third.

CONEY ISLAND FRANK: RHP Frank Camarillo has been outstanding since making his High-A debut with Brooklyn on May 22 vs. Hudson Valley...The 22-year-old has registered a 2-0 record with a 3.57 ERA (7 ER in 17.2 IP), scattering 17 hits and four walks, while striking out eight...Since his debut, Camarillo is tied for the South Atlantic League lead in innings pitched (17.2) and ranks seventh in ERA (3.57) and WHIP (1.19)...The Moreno Valley, Calif. native has worked into the sixth inning in each of his three starts.

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old has reached in 12-straight games dating back to the two-week homestand on May 19 vs. Hudson Valley...Collins is just 5-for-32 (.156) at the plate during that stretch, but is reaching base at a .471 clip...Overall, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .156/.471/.406/.877 during those 12 games with six runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, and 7 RBI...Collins has worked 18 walks to 14 strikeouts in that time.

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last eight contests...Since May 22, Benson is 9-for-28 (.321) with four runs scored, four doubles, and seven RBI...Brooklyn holds an 8-4 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 12 starts...Benson is also tied for second in the South Atlantic League in doubles (5) since his debut on May 19.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last two weeks...The Venezuela native went 2-4 with his fifth home run and an RBI single on Thursday against Jersey Shore...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .367/.441/.567/1.008, and has hits in seven of his last eight games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season...Brooklyn is 6-2 with Hernandez in the lineup during this stretch.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay clobbered his seventh home run of the season in Saturday's win, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the year...In 22 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .316/.429/.671/1.100 with 23 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 18 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases...In 25 road contests, Bay is slashing just .159/.288/.250/.538...Bay has hit two of his seven home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his eight career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Cyclones wrapped up their two-week homestand by securing their first series victory of the season against Wilmington...Brooklyn took three of six last week from Hudson Valley...All this comes after they wrapped their longest road trip of the season...Brooklyn spent two weeks away from Brooklyn in Bowling Green and Rome, respectively...The 'Clones went 1-5 in Kentucky, while finishing their week in Georgia at 2-4, settling for a 3-9 road trip through the 12 games... The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30...This past Tuesday marked Brooklyn's first home contest since May 3 vs. Frederick.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a near-perfect start as a Cyclone...In two starts last week against Wilmington, the Cuban-born starter did not allow a run over 7.2 innings...Hurtado allowed just two hits over 4.0 innings on May 26, and just one hit and a walk over 3.2 innings on May 31...Hurtado struck out three batters in each of his two starts...Hurtado is pitching to a 2.70 ERA between Single-A St. Lucie and Brooklyn after pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 2025.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Tuesday against Jersey Shore...The 25-year-old has 172 Ks in his Brooklyn career, just one shy of RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 36 and innings pitched with 172.0, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in Sunday's victory over Wilmington...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...After four Cyclones batters were hit on Thursday, Brooklyn has been hit by 51 pitches this season, which is tied for the most in the South Atlantic League, and tied for 2nd in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (11) is 4th in the league and tied for 11th in MiLB in hit-by-pitches, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez (10) is tied for 5th in the SAL in HBP and tied for 13th in MiLB.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, seven alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris will be the eighth on Saturday when he makes his MLB debut for the Athletics...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He will join RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Both are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8 and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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