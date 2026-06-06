Cyclones Hit Three Homers, Top Claws 6-3 on Friday
Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn hit three home runs to account for all six of their runs in a 6-3 win over Jersey Shore on Friday night.
The Cyclones (20-34) have taken three of the first four from the BlueClaws (22-32) this week at ShoreTown Ballpark.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the second on an RBI double from Trent Farquhar.
Brooklyn, however, responded with two runs, on back to back home runs, in the third off starter Luke Gabrysh. Corey Collins' three run home run put Brooklyn ahead. It was his sixth of the year and second of the series. Yonatan Henriquez then followed with a home run of his own, his second of the season.
The Cyclones extended their lead to 6-1 in the sixth on a two run home run from Colin Houck off reliever Danyony Pulido. Nick Biddison, however, responded for Jersey Shore with a two run single in the bottom of the inning.
Keegan Batka threw a shutout seventh and eighth while Jose Pena threw a 1-2-3 ninth with three strikeouts for Jersey Shore.
Gabrysh (0-6) took the loss, allowing four unearned runs in five innings with six strikeouts.
Brooklyn starter Dakota Hawkins gave up one run in three innings. Garrett Straton threw two scoreless and earned his third win of the season. Parker Carlson had a four pitch ninth for his first professional save.
Kodey Shojinaga had two hits for Jersey Shore in the loss.
BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh gave up four runs, but none were earned, in five innings of work.
Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore on Saturday night at 7:05 pm.
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