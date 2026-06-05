Fishkill 250 Celebration; Pitch, Hit & Run at Heritage Financial Park this Weekend

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to host two free events to the public at Heritage Financial Park this weekend Friday night and Saturday morning.

Friday, June 5 - Town of Fishkill 250 celebration at Heritage Financial Park - Gates open 5:30 p.m., event begins at 6 p.m.

This free event is open to the entire Hudson Valley to help kick off the celebration of America's 250th birthday! The night will be capped off with a Red, White & Boom Fireworks Spectacular!

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Entertainment: Guest speakers, live music performances and a musket volley re-enactment. Face painting, glitter tattoos and a balloon artist will be available on-site. The Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone inflatables will be set up in the outfield for kids to play in for free.

Food & Drink: Heritage Financial Park Concessions open serving favorite fare, along with funnel cakes, cider donuts and fresh-made popcorn. Regular Heritage Financial Park rules apply including no outside food or beverages, pets will not be allowed at this event.

Saturday, June 6 - Pitch, Hit & Run - Check in begins at 10 a.m., event runs from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

This free MLB event as part of Play Ball Weekend gives participants ages 7-14 the opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills in pitching, hitting, and running, with the chance to advance through multiple competition levels all the way to the MLB World Series Finals!

Cost: The event is free to attend but limited to the first 150 participants.

When: Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m., with the event running from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Ages: Participants will compete in four age divisions: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.

Registration Link: https://hudsonvalleyrenegades.leagueapps.com/events/4956301

Registration includes:

One (1) Wiffle Ball & Bat set Two (2) General Admission Tickets to the Renegades game on Sunday, June 14 (with the opportunity to purchase additional discounted tickets) Opportunity to compete on the state of the art field at Heritage Financial Park

Media wishing to cover either of these events can contact Joe Vasile, Director, PR & Broadcasting for credentials via email at jvasile@hvrenegades.com.

The Renegades return home for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 9, welcoming in the rival Jersey Shore BlueClaws to Heritage Financial Park for the first time in 2026.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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