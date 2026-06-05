Facundo Quiets Frederick
Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Frederick, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a masterful performance from Allen Facundo and a huge game from the bottom of the lineup to pound the Frederick Keys 10-1 on Thursday night at Nymeo Field.
The loss dropped the Renegades to six games below .500 for the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present). The Renegades are six games under .500 for the first time since 7/17/2017, when they picked up a 6-5 win at Vermont to improve to 10-16.
Hudson Valley moves to 5-10 against Frederick this season, and 5-4 against them at Nymeo Field. The win on Thursday broke an eight-game losing streak for the Renegades against the Keys.
Five Renegades batters had multi-hit games, including three-hit games from Wilson Rodriguez, Josue Gonzalez and Josh Moylan. Gonzalez and Moylan each drove in three runs also.
The Renegades sent nine to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the second inning, striking for five hits as the first six batters reached before an out was recorded.
Three Hudson Valley pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and four walks.
LHP Allen Facundo (6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 12 K, 1 HBP) struck out 12 batters across 6.0 hitless innings and picked up the win.
Facundo has struck out 12-or-more batters in two of his last three starts, making him one of two pitchers in Renegades history with multiple 12+ strikeout games in a career, joining Drew Thorpe.
Facundo's start was just the fifth start of 6.0-or-more IP and 0 H allowed by a Renegades starter in the Yankees Era (2021-Present), with teammate Sean Paul Liñan also doing so on May 7 vs Winston-Salem. Since Minor League game logs are available online (2005-Present), Facundo is the 10th Hudson Valley pitcher with a start of 6.0-or-more IP and 0 H allowed. His 12 strikeouts are the most by a Renegades starter in such a start.
This was the second double-digit strikeout game of the season for Facundo, making him the first Renegades starter with multiple 10+ strikeout games this season.
Facundo has now thrown 6.0 innings in three of his last four starts, including in back-to-back starts.
Facundo walked the first two batters of the game before retiring the next 14 batters he faced before a hit by pitch in the fifth inning. The Keys only hit four fair balls in play against Facundo across his six innings.
1B Josh Moylan (3-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBIs) hit his seventh home run of the season and picked up his fifth three-hit game of the year.
The home run was Moylan's 22nd career home run with Hudson Valley, moving him into a tie for fifth on the Renegades all-time home run list with Aaron Palensky ('22-'23) and Dan Grummitt ('99).
Moylan also collected his fifth three-RBI game of the season. He is the Renegades career RBI leader with 116.
C Josue Gonzalez (3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) hit his sixth home run of the season and had his first three-hit game.
Three of Gonzalez's six home runs this season have come at Nymeo Field.
He has already eclipsed his home run total from 2025 (4), and is just three shy of tying his career high (9 in 2024).
RF Wilson Rodriguez (3-for-5, R) had his second straight multi-hit game and his 10th of the season.
Rodriguez has hits in seven of his last nine games, and is batting .306/.390/.472 during the stretch.
2B Enmanuel Tejeda (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 2B, BB) had two doubles and scored three runs on Thursday night while also walking once and reaching on a catcher's interference across his five plate appearances
RHP Jack Sokol (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) allowed the first hit of the game for the Keys on a leadoff single from Leandro Arias in the bottom of the seventh.
Sokol has not allowed a run in seven straight appearances since 5/12 (7.2 IP), and lowered his season ERA to 1.04.
This was Sokol's third relief appearance of 2.0-or-more innings of his 14 games.
UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS
Date Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time
Friday, June 5 RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.88) LHP Caden Hunter (0-0, 0.00) 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 6 RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 3.52) RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 1.37) 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 7 LHP Franyer Herrera (3-2, 3.75) RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 3.24) 3 p.m.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Tourists Hang on by Literal Inches in 10-9 Thriller - Asheville Tourists
- Perry and Wynyard combine for seven shutout innings - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Brooklyn rides a pair of solo home runs to fifth win in last six games - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Kartsonas Strikes out Career-High Eight Batters in 6-4 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Facundo Quiets Frederick - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Keys Fall to Renegades, End Four-Game Winning Streak - Frederick Keys
- Caicuto Homers, But BlueClaws Fall 5-2 on Thursday to Brooklyn - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Dash Pick up Third Straight One-Run Victory - Winston-Salem Dash
- Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote Second Base - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 250 First Pitches for America's 250th on July 4th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Rafe Perich Wins May SAL POTM - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Spartanburgers Share in Rangers Cultural Trip to the Dominican Republic - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Thursday, June 4 - at Jersey Shore (7:05 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/4/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Jersey Shore erases three-run deficit; Brooklyn's win streak halted at four - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Thomas' Walkoff Homer Caps Miraculous 16-15 Comeback at HomeTrust Park - Asheville Tourists
- Caicuto Walk-Off Wins It for Claws, 5-4 on Wednesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Facundo Quiets Frederick
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/4/2026
- Big Innings Cost Renegades
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/3/2026
- Frederick Pulls away from Renegades in Series Opener