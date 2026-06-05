Kartsonas Strikes out Career-High Eight Batters in 6-4 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, Delaware - Jack Kartsonas struck out a career-high eight batters, while Adrian Santana extended his on-base streak to 23 games, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (39-14) to a 6-4 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (26-27) on Thursday at Frawley Stadium.

The Hot Rods jumpstarted the scoring in the top of the third against Blue Rocks starter Yoel Tejada Jr. Santana collected a one-out single and Theo Gillen walked. Caden Bodine singled in Santana, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Nathan Flewelling grounded into a fielder's choice, and an error from Angel Feliz brought home Gillen, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green added another run in the top of the fourth against Tejada. With two outs, Santana was hit by a pitch. Gillen singled, and Bodine followed with a base hit, scoring Santana to make it a 3-0 game.

The Blue Rocks responded in the bottom of the fourth against Kartsonas. Angel Feliz connected with a two out single and advanced to third on an Elijah Green base hit. Kartsonas balked, allowing Feliz to score, bringing the score to 3-1.

One run came in to score for Bowling Green in the top of the sixth inning against Wilmington Reliever Euri Montero. Ryan McCoy led off with a walk and stole second base. Santana singled to right, plating McCoy, giving Bowling Green a 4-1 advantage.

Bowling Green added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth against Wilmington reliever Yeuris Jimenez. Tony Santa Maria, Marshall Toole, Santana, and Gillen all walked to push in the first run of the inning. Bodine hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Toole, increasing the lead to 6-1.

Three runs scored in the bottom of the ninth for the Blue Rocks against Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal. Kevin Bazzell and Angel Feliz singled. Elijah Green grounded into a fielder's choice, and T.J. White singled in Feliz, making it a 6-2 game. Randal Diaz drove in the next two runs with a double to center, cutting the Hot Rods lead to 6-4. Andy Rodriguez entered and recorded a strikeout to end the game in a 6-4 Bowling Green win.

Kartsonas (3-1) received the win, hurling 6.0 frames, allowing just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out eight. Tejada Jr. (1-4) was given the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Rodriguez (2) earned his second save of the season while recording one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks will play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Frawley Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 6.00) against Wilmington RHP Miguel Sime Jr. (0-0, 0.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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