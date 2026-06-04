Jersey Shore erases three-run deficit; Brooklyn's win streak halted at four

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RHP José Chirinos delivered an impressive High-A debut, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings, but the Jersey Shore BlueClaws rallied late before walking off the Brooklyn Cyclones, 5-4, in 10 innings on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss snapped Brooklyn's four-game winning streak.

Chirinos did not factor into the decision despite a strong outing. The 21-year-old surrendered just three hits and one run across 5.0 innings, walking three and striking out four.

The Cyclones (18-34) carried a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning before Jersey Shore (22-30) mounted its comeback.

With one out, 2B Nick Biddison walked and stole second base. After a flyout left the BlueClaws down to their final out of the inning, CF Pedro León hit a towering pop-up into shallow right field that was lost in the twilight sky. The ball fell untouched between three Brooklyn defenders. The misplay allowed a run to score while León ended up at second with a double, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Moments later, 3B Tyler Pettorini lined a two-strike RBI single into right-center field to make it a one-run game. Following a pitching change, C Luis Caicuto drilled a double off the left-center field wall, driving home the tying run to even the score at 4-4.

The game remained deadlocked into extra innings.

Brooklyn threatened in the top of the 10th when SS Mitch Voit uncorked a line-drive single to right field with one out. After initially holding up on the liner, the automatic runner was thrown out at home trying to score. Jersey Shore RHP Wen-Hui Pan (1-0) then escaped the inning by striking out the next hitter looking.

The BlueClaws capitalized in the bottom half. Pettorini laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the automatic runner to third, and with the infield drawn in, Caicuto bounced a single into right field to bring home the winning run and secure a 5-4 walk-off victory.

Brooklyn jumped out to an early advantage in the second. C Daiverson Gutiérrez started the inning by poking a sinking line drive into left field. A diving attempt from the left fielder came up short, and the ball kicked behind him, allowing the 20-year-old to hustle into third with his first career triple.

With one out, 3B Colin Houck roped an RBI single to left to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. LF Trace Willhoite followed with a double into left-center field to score Houck from first base, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Colin Houck and Trace Willhoite get us started with RBI knocks in the 2nd!

After the BlueClaws scratched a run across in the fourth on a two-out double from SS Trent Farquhar, Brooklyn responded with a two-spot in the fifth.

Willhoite worked a leadoff walk and quickly moved to third on a ground-rule double to right-center by RF Sam Biller. 2B Diego Mosquera promptly delivered a sacrifice fly to center to stretch the Cyclones' lead back to two, 3-1. Two batters later, DH Grae Kessinger hammered a run-scoring double down the left-field line to make it a three-run game, 4-1.

BlueClaws starter RHP Sam Highfill also received a no-decision after allowing four runs on five hits over a season-high-tying 5.0 innings. The Cary, N.C. native walked one and struck out eight.

Pan (1-0) earned the win in relief for the BlueClaws. The right-hander did not allow a run on one hit over 2.0 innings, striking out three without allowing a walk.

RHP Hunter Hodges (0-2) was saddled with the tough-luck defeat for Brooklyn. The 23-year-old permitted an unearned run on one hit in one-third of an inning.

Brooklyn will attempt to begin a new winning streak on Thursday evening. RHP Frank Camarillo (1-0, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are expected to counter with the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 26 prospect per MLB Pipeline, LHP Mavis Graves (1-2, 3.38 ERA). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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