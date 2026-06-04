Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote Second Base

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Thursday, June 4, through Thursday, June 18, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select second basemen to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

Among the 13 second basemen to vote on are:

Brandon BROWN (2011)

Brown was a force in Brooklyn's lineup during the 2011 season. The then-23-year-old slashed .303/.361/.465/.826 in 40 games, adding 27 runs scored, 11 extra-base hits, six home runs, 17 RBI, and five stolen bases. Brown also went 2-for-10 at the plate with a run batted in during a trio of postseason games.

J.B. BROWN (2010-11)

Brown spent parts of two seasons with the Cyclones in 2010 and 2011. In 62 career games with Brooklyn, the 2010 14th-round pick hit a combined .299/.338/.430/.767. Brown scored 29 runs, collected 19 extra-base hits, three home runs, and 31 RBI. He is one of just three players (Armand Gaerlan and Luke Ritter) to start at second base in multiple Opening Days for the Cyclones.

Carlos CORTES (2018)

Before a big-league career with the Athletics, Cortes was a 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star for Brooklyn. As a 21-year-old, the University of South Carolina alum posted a .264/.338/.382/.720 slashline in 47 games. Cortes scored 26 runs and accumulated 11 extra-base hits, four home runs, and 24 RBI.

Danny GARCIA (2001)

Despite playing just 15 games for the inaugural team, Garcia etched his name into Cyclones history by becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the Major Leagues when he debuted with the New York Mets on September 2, 2003. As part of Brooklyn's 2001 New York-Penn League co-championship team, Garcia slashed .321/.387/.411/.798 with 10 runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and six runs batted in. The California native ultimately played 77 MLB games with New York between 2003 and 2004. Garcia's No. 6 became Brooklyn's first honored number on July 25, 2004.

Luis GONZÁLEZ (2021)

González had a marvelous stretch with the Cyclones in their first full-season campaign in 2021. The then-26-year-old posted a .269/.312/.408/.720 line in 60 games, tallying 30 runs scored, 15 extra-base hits, six home runs, and 26 RBI.

Joe JIANNETTI (2001-02)

A member of Brooklyn's inaugural 2001 squad, Jiannetti spent parts of two seasons with the franchise. The Daytona State College alum appeared in 100 games for the Cyclones from 2001 to 2002, posting a .297/.357/.423/780 slash line. Jiannetti tallied 52 runs scored, 28 extra-base hits, 10 home runs, 56 RBI, and 19 stolen bases. In 2001, he ranked second in the New York-Penn League in batting average (.348), fifth in on-base percentage (.420), and sixth in OPS (.907). Jiannetti delivered the first inside-the-park home run in franchise history on July 19, 2001, and added a 15-game hitting streak in 2002, tied for the third-longest in franchise history.

L.J. MAZZILLI (2013)

The son of New York Mets' Hall-of-Famer and 1986 World Series champion Lee Mazzilli, L.J. was a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2013. In his first professional campaign, the 2013 fourth-round pick slashed .278/.329/.381/.710 with 24 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, four home runs, and 34 RBI. Mazzilli paced the team in batting average (.278), games played (70), at-bats (273), hits (76), total bases (104), and RBI (34) in 2013.

Walter RASQUIN (2017-18)

The Cyclones former single-season and all-time stolen base king, Rasquin, was named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2017. In 103 career games with Brooklyn, the Venezuela native hit .300/.353/.398/.751 with 64 runs scored, 33 extra-base knocks, two homers, 35 RBI, and 40 stolen bases. In 2017, Rasquin paced the NYPL in doubles (21) and stolen bases (32). On July 14, 2018, Rasquin swiped his 34th career base to set Brooklyn's all-time record, a mark that would last until UTL Jaylen Palmer set the new standard in 2023. The second baseman also provided a walk-off solo home run in a 3-2 win vs. Lowell in eight innings on August 31, 2017.

Luke RITTER (2019, 2021)

A member of the Cyclones as both a short-season and full-season affiliate, no one has played more games at second base (115) in franchise history. In 141 career games with Brooklyn, the Wichita State University alum slashed .238/.330/.405/.735 with 70 runs scored, 43 extra-base hits, 18 home runs, 80 RBI, and eight swiped bags. On June 28, 2019, Ritter went 5-for-6 to tie the then-single-game franchise record for hits, including a game-tying solo home run vs. Lowell in the bottom of the ninth. The game-tying blast came while the Coney Island fireworks show was going off in center. Ritter later finished the game with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th in a 5-4 victory.

Josh SATIN (2008)

Satin went on to play parts of four seasons with the New York Mets at the Major League level following an impressive 2008 campaign on Coney Island. In 45 games, the then-23-year-old composed a .280/.350/.462/.812 slashline with 21 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, four home runs, and 13 runs batted in. Satin paced the team in slugging percentage (.462).

Micah SCHILLING (2007)

Schilling spent the final year of his professional career with the Cyclones in 2007. The former first-round pick posted an impressive .283/.427/.365/.792 line in 71 games for Brooklyn. Schilling scored 49 runs, adding 18 extra-base hits, one home run, 15 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. The second baseman led the team in runs scored (49), walks (60), stolen bases (13), and on-base percentage (.427) during the 2007 season. Schilling's 60 walks remain the franchise single-season record, and his .427 on-base percentage is the highest by any player in franchise history.

Vinny SIENA (2015)

A 2015 New York-Penn League All-Star, Siena appeared in 68 games for Brooklyn that summer. The former UConn standout slashed .273/.337/.304/.641 with 32 runs scored, seven extra-base hits, 19 RBI, and nine swiped bases. Siena led the team in at-bats (253), runs scored (32), and hits (69) in 2015. He also ranked Top 10 in the NYPL in both hits and games played (68).

Blake WHEALY (2002-03)

Whealy spent parts of two seasons on Coney Island in 2002 and 2003. In 114 games with the franchise, the University of Evansville alum hit .269/.346/.453/.799. Whealy added 56 runs scored, 42 extra-base hits, 12 home runs, 60 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. The former 13th-round selection led the team in batting average (.289), hits (59), doubles (14), home runs (10), RBI (34), slugging percentage (.534), and on-base percentage (.361) in 2002. His 71 games at second base are the third-most in franchise history.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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