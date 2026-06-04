Big Innings Cost Renegades

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, MD - Two big innings for the Frederick Keys led to a 10-3 defeat for the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field.

The Keys took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, and pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the eighth. They sent nine batters to the plate in both innings.

The loss dropped the Renegades to six games below .500 for the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present). The Renegades are six games under .500 for the first time since 7/17/2017, when they picked up a 6-5 win at Vermont to improve to 10-16.

Hudson Valley moves to 4-10 against Frederick this season, and 4-4 against them at Nymeo Field. The win tonight for the Keys clinched a victory of the first-ever season series between the two teams.

The Renegades have lost eight straight games to the Keys after Frederick swept them at Heritage Financial Park in May. The Keys have out-scored the Renegades by 31 runs during the eight-game stretch.

Frederick grew its lead in the SAL North Division to 1.5 games over second-place Greensboro with 13 games left in the first half with the win and a Grasshoppers loss.

RHP Luis Serna (3.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters across 3.1 innings in his ninth start of the season.

Serna tied his season- and career-high with five walks, and has walked 10 batters in 7.1 innings across his last two starts.

It was the third straight game that Serna has allowed at least five runs. In his last three outings, Serna has allowed 17 R/14 ER across 13.0 IP (9.69 ERA). He has seen his ERA raise from 1.91 to 4.11 during the stretch.

The first five outs recorded in the start by Serna were on strikeouts, but he only recorded one more strikeout after.

2B Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit a three-run home run in the top of the second inning against Boston Bateman, his fourth of the season. The blast was Kent's first home run of the season against a left-handed pitcher.

The home run was Kent's first long ball since 4/28 at Jersey Shore, a span of 29 games and 126 plate appearances.

Kent has four RBIs in the first two games of the series with Frederick. Wednesday was Kent's sixth multi-RBI game of the season, the second-most on the team behind Kyle West (8).

SS Core Jackson (0-for-2, 3 BB, SB) walked three times to reach base three times for the second straight game.

Jackson has reached base safely in his last nine games played, going 11-for-27 (.407) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 8 BB.

Jackson saw a modest four-game hitting streak end on Wednesday, during which he went 8-for-17 (.471) with 2 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-5, 2B) had his ninth multi-hit performance of the season on Wednesday.

Rodriguez has hits in six of his last eight games, and is batting .258/.361/.452 during the stretch.

RHP Tony Rossi (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) threw a scoreless inning and now has 15 straight scoreless appearances, lowering his ERA to 0.98.

Rossi has allowed no runs in 16 of his 17 appearances on the season.

Rossi threw 22 pitches, his highest pitch total in an outing since throwing 22 pitches on 5/1 at Jersey Shore, a span of eight straight appearances.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time

Thursday, June 4 LHP Allen Facundo (1-2, 6.04) RHP Kiefer Lord (0-2, 6.19) 7 p.m.

Friday, June 5 RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.88) LHP Caden Hunter (0-0, 0.00) 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 3.52) RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 1.37) 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 LHP Franyer Herrera (3-2, 3.75) RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 3.24) 3 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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